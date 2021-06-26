Modified 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle With 632 Dart V8 Isn't for the Faint of Heart

4 This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Shows What Immaculate Muscle Is All About

1969 was an important year for the Chevelle , starting with the revised front-end styling and L72 big-block V8 with 425 horsepower on tap. This particular example isn’t your typical grandpa car, though, because the stock motor went out in favor of a Dart with 10.4 liters of displacement. 27 photos



Fully programmable, the 6x is rated at 850 horsepower with the stock internals from TCI Automotive. Out back, the six-speed automatic is connected to a Currie axle that flaunts 22-inch Vellano five-spoke wheels and 315/25 Pirelli steamrollers. Custom-fabricated headers and Flowmaster mufflers help the V8 colossus exhale, and a four-core aluminum radiator with two 12-inch electric fans keeps the powerplant cool in any conditions.



Purchased by the seller in 2019 after being refurbished and modified under previous ownership, the



Open the driver’s door, and the Camaro SS leather-wrapped bucket seats immediately capture your attention. The interior also integrates a custom-fabricated center console with a cup holder and power-window controls, a microsuede dashboard, column-mounted paddle shifters, and a B&M ratchet shifter for good measure. Touchscreen infotainment from Kenwood and two JL Audio amps in the trunk round off this very impressive build.



