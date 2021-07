1968 Chevrolet Camaro With Lingenfelter-Tuned LS7 Engine Is No Grandpa's Car

A car that would make Stielow proud, this ‘Maro stands out as a razor-sharp build with a bucketload of go-faster upgrades. The LS7 small-block V8 opens the list, a no-nonsense crate engine that’s assembled by hand at the Performance Build Center in Wixom, Michigan. The 7.0-liter colossus was previously used by General Motors in the Corvette Z06, Camaro Z/28, and the HSV W427 that celebrated Holden Special Vehicles’ 20th anniversary.Modified by Lingenfelter Performance Engineering to 660 horsepower and 585 pound-feet (793 Nm) of tire-melting torque, the wet-sump motor breathes out through a pair of Stainless Works long headers. Such a stout engine needs a proper transmission, which is why this bad boy is rocking a Tremec T-56 Magnum six-speed manual and a tough hydraulic clutch kit.The fury hiding under the hood is channeled to a posi-traction differential housed within a 12-bolt axle. Also worthy of note, those beefy tires come in the guise of 235/40 by 17-inch Pirellis up front and 315/35 by 17-inch Nittos out back. Billet Specialties wheels frame drilled-and-slotted rotors, which should provide sufficient stopping power on the road and the track. Now riding on a Martz Chassis front clip and four-link rear, this exceptional machine also turns heads thanks to ultra-glossy Arrival Blue paintwork.Equipped with Vintage Air climate control, Dakota Digital VHX gauges, Bluetooth audio, crisp speakers, and power windows, the one-of-one Camaro is augmented by TMI bucket seats wrapped in French-stitched artificial leather upholstery made from polyurethane and reinforced rayon. A suede headliner, billet interior handles, jamb vents, pedals, and shifter seal the deal.Offered at $149,900 by RK Motors Charlotte from North Carolina, this low-mileage bruiser is definitely worth freeing up some of your garage space.