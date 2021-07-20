5 Revenge of the ICE: Tesla Model S Plaid Loses 1/8-Mile Race to 1969 Chevy Camaro

1968 Chevrolet Camaro With Lingenfelter-Tuned LS7 Engine Is No Grandpa's Car

Destined to be driven, pro-touring cars blend classic style with modern hardware. General Motors program engineering manager Mark Stielow is regarded as the father of this automotive trend, and he’s still perfecting his craft by hot-rodding the first-generation Camaro like crazy. 24 photos



The fury hiding under the hood is channeled to a posi-traction differential housed within a 12-bolt axle. Also worthy of note, those beefy tires come in the guise of 235/40 by 17-inch Pirellis up front and 315/35 by 17-inch Nittos out back. Billet Specialties wheels frame drilled-and-slotted rotors, which should provide sufficient stopping power on the road and the track. Now riding on a Martz Chassis front clip and four-link rear, this exceptional machine also turns heads thanks to ultra-glossy Arrival Blue paintwork.



Equipped with Vintage Air climate control, Dakota Digital VHX gauges, Bluetooth audio, crisp speakers, and power windows, the one-of-one Camaro is augmented by TMI bucket seats wrapped in French-stitched artificial leather upholstery made from polyurethane and reinforced rayon. A suede headliner, billet interior handles, jamb vents, pedals, and shifter seal the deal.



