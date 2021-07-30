Chevrolet Debuts 2022 COPO Camaro 572, Big-Block V8 Boasts EFI

3 Airbrushed Chevy Monte Carlo With Reverse Hood and Trunk Looks Truly Ocean-Cool

If you’re into drag racing, you’ll definitely like the 2022 model year COPO Camaro . The Golden Bowtie outdid itself under the hood where the quarter-mile land missile flexes a 572 with electronic fuel injection. 6 photos



Aluminum heads top a cast-iron block with four-bolt main caps, and the internals are pretty durable in their own right. From the forged steel crankshaft to the forged steel connecting rods and forged aluminum pistons, this powerplant is the very definition of high-octane badassery. Instead of the 10-speed automatic that Chevrolet offers in the road-going Camaro, the strip-slaying 572 is boasting a TH400 three-speed auto beefed up by ATI.



The venerable Turbo 400 has grown beyond the workhorse reputation of the 400 because it's supremely durable from the factory. Introduced in 1964 in Buick and Cadillac automobiles, this fellow caters to bracket racers who expect seasons of reliability and crisp upshifts into second and third gears.



Sold as a Chevrolet Performance part (yes, a part!), the 2022 COPO Camaro is also offered with small-block V8 engines in the guise of a 350 supercharged V8 with 580 horsepower on tap and a 427 that cranks out 470 horsepower. The Detroit-based automaker doesn’t say how many ponies the big-block 572 motor makes, but fret not because I can give you a rough guesstimate.



The 1,150-cfm carbureted Chevrolet Performance ZZ572/720R crate engine offers 727 horsepower and 680 pound-feet (922 Nm) at 4,900 rpm, which is why the fuel-injected 572 V8 is certain to boast higher output figures.



Care to guess how much the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit wants for a COPO with the 9.4-liter colossus? I don’t know how else to say it, so here goes nothing: prepare to pony up $105,000 excluding tax and so forth.



