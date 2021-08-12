autoevolution
Custom Chevy El Camino Seen Working on Its Tan, Hides a Big Secret Under the Hood

12 Aug 2021, 08:24 UTC ·
The iconic shape of the Chevrolet El Camino, which first came out toward the end of the 1950s in response to the Ford Ranchero, has turned it into a cult car.
Wherever you are in the United States, a Chevy El Camino is probably close by. And while some have constantly been exposed to the elements and no longer turn heads, others have been restored, often with a twist.

Depending on the vehicle, that twist could vary between a clean body and interior, and perhaps new wheels. Sometimes, heart transplants are part of the makeover, and this particular example, filmed in Louisiana, rocks them all, as its old engine has been swapped with a more modern LS power unit.

That’s definitely not the only mod, because the custom wheels are a true eye-catcher. Made by Amani, as per the center caps, they measure 24 inches on all four corners, have an 8-inch lip, and spin around the red brake calipers that otherwise hug a set of drilled discs, because stopping power is important when you rock a punchy engine.

The pattern has been replicated on the steering wheel that boasts a tan look, just like the rest of the cockpit. Everything inside and out seems to be in great condition, including those comfy seats and custom center console, and to spice things up, an aftermarket audio has also been installed.

Since this is, after all, a classic ride, you won’t find the amenities that we’re normally used to. Thus, rolling down the windows is done manually, there is no big screen incorporated into the dashboard, and the driver has to rely on his skills alone to get him out of a potentially dangerous situation while on the go.

Still, we wouldn’t mind owning it, and we’re almost certain that you feel the same too, don’t you?

