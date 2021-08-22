Electric Dodge Muscle Car Will Be Previewed Next Year, PHEV Production Model Also Coming

More on this:

1 The Evolution of the Dodge Hellcat Supercharged V8 Engine

2 1971 Dodge Challenger Survivor Is a Perfect 10 With Low Miles, Original V8 Muscle

3 1949 Dodge Power Wagon Will Make All Other Trucks Look Girly

4 Forgotten Dodge Mirada Gets a Virtual Lease of Modern Life With Hellcat Engine Swap

5 Charger Hellcat Beats the Hell Out of the Shelby GT500 in Quarter-Mile Drag Race