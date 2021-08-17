Tesla Model S Plaid With Drag Radials Runs the 1/8-Mile in 6.08 Seconds

The following clip from the Tesla Plaid Channel is focused on the 1/8-mile, which is why we must remind ourselves how fast the Plaid is over 600 feet or 220 yards, whichever unit of measurement you prefer.Unfortunately for prospective customers and enthusiasts alike, the U.S. configurator doesn’t reveal this detail. We’re presented with the acceleration to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 1.99 seconds and a ¼-mile ET of 9.23 seconds at 155 miles per hour (249 kilometers per hour). There’s also a little asterisk that definitely needs to be highlighted because the advertised ¼-mile time doesn’t include the first foot of rollout.With these particularities covered, let’s go through all five runs performed by the Tesla Plaid Channel. In chronological order, we have 6.09, 6.08, 6.11, 6.15, and 6.35 seconds at speeds ranging from 119.08 to 120.45 miles per hour (191.64 and 193.84 kilometers per hour).“Consistent” would be my word of choice, especially for the final runs that were made with Drag Strip mode activated but without Launch Control. As a brief refresher, the Model S needs to show the Cheetah Stance Enabled and Ready to Launch messages on the instrument panel before you mash the loud pedal.Instead of 21-inch Arachnid wheels (a $4,500 option) wrapped in 295/30 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S rubber, this car is fitted with 20-inch by 9.5-inch lightweight wheels and 285/35 Nitto NT01 drag radials out back.Suffice to say, this combo is more than enough to roast a big-tire Plymouth Cuda 440 on the 1/8-mile. To whom it may concern, the strip-slaying Mopar crossed the line in 6.57 seconds at 104.77 miles per hour (168.61 kilometers per hour).