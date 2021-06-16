autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's AMG Month  
Car reviews:
 

Tuned Shelby GT500 Lays Down 1,042 HP With Factory Supercharger

16 Jun 2021, 12:28 EDT ·
Home > News > Tuning
It may not be as potent as the Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock or the limited-edition Demon, but the GT500 holds a special place in the Ford pantheon of performance vehicles as the most powerful street-going Ford ever produced. The Shelby-branded Mustang has more to offer, though, as proven by this no-nonsense strip slayer that features the factory blower.
79 photos
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 PBD CX1000R2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 PBD CX1000R2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 PBD CX1000R2020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT500
CX1000R is how the go-faster package is called, and the list of mods will make a few jaws drop with awe. A full ported supercharger upgrade from Jokerz Performance complements the Palm Beach Dyno 105-millimeter throttle body. This particular car also rocks a PBD billet lid, JLT cold air intake and oil separator, Kooks headers with Green-catted connections, remote tuning, Whipple intercooler and water manifold, SPE thermostat and pulley kit, CorteX vertical links, and a KellTrac Posi-Loc system that positively locates the rear subframe within the chassis to reduce wheel hop.

As you’re well aware, Palm Beach Dyno hasn’t touched the 5.2-liter Predator engine’s internals and bottom end. Be that as it may, the supercharged V8 has dyno’d at 1,024 and 1,042 horsepower plus 723 and 734 pound-feet (980 and 995 Nm) of torque. Full-on hypercars and heavy-duty pickup truck with gargantuan turbo diesels would blush at these output figures, but do bear in mind that high-performance upgrades don’t come cheap.

The Jokerz Performance ported blower service, for example, is listed at $1,500 on the PBD website. Kooks headers and cats will set you back $2,420, a pulley kit runs as high as $480, the Whipple intercooler is $995, the larger throttle body retails at $1,100, and the cool billet lid is $1,800.

Considering the sticker price of a brand-new Mustang Shelby GT500 ($72,900 excluding destination charge) with the Carbon-Fiber Track Package (plus $18,500), the aforementioned numbers pale in comparison to the Ford Motor Company’s quarter-mile weapon in factory specification.

Video thumbnail
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Palm Beach Dyno Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 dyno Ford Mustang Dyno Run Shelby GT500 tuning
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day