Tuned Shelby GT500 Lays Down 1,042 HP With Factory Supercharger

It may not be as potent as the Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock or the limited-edition Demon, but the GT500 holds a special place in the Ford pantheon of performance vehicles as the most powerful street-going Ford ever produced. The Shelby-branded Mustang has more to offer, though, as proven by this no-nonsense strip slayer that features the factory blower.
CX1000R is how the go-faster package is called, and the list of mods will make a few jaws drop with awe. A full ported supercharger upgrade from Jokerz Performance complements the Palm Beach Dyno 105-millimeter throttle body. This particular car also rocks a PBD billet lid, JLT cold air intake and oil separator, Kooks headers with Green-catted connections, remote tuning, Whipple intercooler and water manifold, SPE thermostat and pulley kit, CorteX vertical links, and a KellTrac Posi-Loc system that positively locates the rear subframe within the chassis to reduce wheel hop.
As you’re well aware, Palm Beach Dyno hasn’t touched the 5.2-liter Predator engine’s internals and bottom end. Be that as it may, the supercharged V8 has dyno’d at 1,024 and 1,042 horsepower plus 723 and 734 pound-feet (980 and 995 Nm) of torque. Full-on hypercars and heavy-duty pickup truck with gargantuan turbo diesels would blush at these output figures, but do bear in mind that high-performance upgrades don’t come cheap.
The Jokerz Performance ported blower service, for example, is listed at $1,500 on the PBD website. Kooks headers and cats will set you back $2,420, a pulley kit runs as high as $480, the Whipple intercooler is $995, the larger throttle body retails at $1,100, and the cool billet lid is $1,800.
Considering the sticker price of a brand-new Mustang Shelby GT500 ($72,900 excluding destination charge) with the Carbon-Fiber Track Package (plus $18,500), the aforementioned numbers pale in comparison to the Ford Motor Company’s quarter-mile weapon in factory specification.
