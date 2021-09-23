Here’s Why Ford Won’t Build a Mustang Shelby GT500 Convertible

Were you hoping to see an open-top variant of the latest Ford Mustang Shelby GT500? Well, you should forget about it, because it is not going to happen.
In a short chat with MuscleCars&Trucks, the company’s chief product platform and operations officer, Hau Thai-Tang, explained why they won’t build one. And it isn’t because they simply don’t see it as a viable product in today’s market, but rather due to platform limitations. That’s right, the architecture of the current Mustang isn’t strong enough to support such a model.
“When we designed the (S550 platform), we really looked at the high-end and projected what we’ve historically been able to do,” Hau Thai-Tang told the quoted website. “The GT500 I think we projected for. It’s towards the top end capabilities of (the platform)… one of the things we didn’t do was a convertible variant for that reason. You have to find the bandwidth of the architecture.”
Those who simply need a V8-powered Mustang Convertible in their lives will thus have to settle for the GT. Its 5.0-liter engine can be mated to a six-speed manual or optional ten-speed automatic transmission, and it produces 460 hp at 7,000 rpm and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) of torque 4,600 rpm, returning 15/24/18 mpg (15.7/9.8/13.1 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined.
The GT Premium Convertible has an MSRP of $45,785, $5,500 more than the GT Premium Fastback, whereas the regular GT Fastback will set you back at least $36,285.
A $72,900 affair, before destination, dealer fees, and options, the Mustang Shelby GT500 is Ford’s most powerful street-legal car. It has 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque available on tap, and a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine under the hood. The range-topper of the current-gen Mustang lineup takes 3.1 seconds to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark from a standstill.
On a slightly different note, Ford is currently prepping a new generation of its ultra-popular pony car. It’s unknown when it will premiere, but it is expected to be built around a revised version of its predecessor’s platform, potentially dubbed the S560. Despite the familiar foundation stone, it will feature a new design inside and out, and additional technology and safety systems.
