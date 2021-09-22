1971 Mustang Mach 1 Is Rescued After 34 Years, Needs Some TLC

Imagine having access to a database of all the cool cars that were sold in the past century, and are currently off the streets. You could go hunting for barn-finds or storage finds and get your hands on some impressive cars. Admittedly, these are almost always in poor shape, but restoring them to their former glory could be a profitable business indeed.
Sometimes it seems impossible for someone to forget a car in storage for decades in a row. But I guess there can be several explanations for why that tends to happen. We can at least be happy that some of these cars are now making their way onto the market. If you're dreaming about owning a pristine 1970s Mustang Mach 1, you might end up not being able to afford one. But if you remove the "pristine" part out of the equation, that's a different story.
This 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is being sold by curbri-6210. This is a one-owner vehicle, and it honestly doesn't look that bad given its history. It was last registered in 1985, and it has spent quite a bit of time in storage. For 34 years this Mach 1 has been collecting dust and it seems like it hasn't been fired up since.
Looking at the VIN, this Fastback Mach 1 was built in Ford's Dearborn factory. It's still packing the original Cleveland M code V8. That's a 351 cubic inches (5.7 liters) unit, capable of delivering about 285 horsepower and 370 lb-ft (502 Nm) of torque. This may not be as impressive as a Boss Mustang or a Cobra Jet version, but it's still a whole lot better than the cheaper options available at the time.
And the fact that it was ordered with all the available options makes this car even more interesting. You get power steering, power front disc brakes, power windows, and air conditioning, to name a few options. Of course, it's not all perfect, but it's no nightmare either. Back in the day, this car was sold for a total of $5,469! Right now, the auction is one day away from ending and the highest bid stands at $9,100.
