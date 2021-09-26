Crane Drops Big Engine Into the Composite Bed of the 2022 Toyota Tundra

3 1000 HP Toyota 4Runner 2JZ Swap Is as Two-Faced as Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

Remember the reaction to Ford’s previous F-Series line of pickups? Many people were skeptical of the military-grade aluminum alloy bed, which is more than capable of taking a beating and coming back for more. 36 photos



For the 2022 model year, Toyota has redesigned the workhorse on the F truck architecture that also underpins the Land Cruiser. The next-generation Sequoia, Tacoma, 4Runner, Hilux, Lexus LX, and GX will also employ the body-on-frame platform that’s called TNGA-F in automaker’s vernacular.



Turning our attention back to the cargo box, the aluminum-reinforced composite bed is both light and strong thanks to a sheet-molded compound construction and reinforcing aluminum cross members. The SMC construction offers protection against dents and rust, and customers are offered three bed lengths depending on the cab style: 5.5, 6.5, and 8.1 feet.



The question is, can it handle a 500-pound engine dropped by a crane from no more than 15 feet (4.6 meters)? That’s exactly what happens in the featured video, which sadly doesn’t show the aftermath of the demonstration. “This video wasn't supposed to be taken or released to the public,” explains the original poster, Milo Marcus. “It was sent in by an insider.”



There is, however, a problem. Why did Toyota place the motor on a wood pallet? I mean, hard-working professionals would like to see the outcome of metal-on-bed abuse, not a pallet absorbing most of the impact.



Moving on, the pictured Tundra is a



The 3.4-liter engine is very similar to the unit in the Land Cruiser, a twin-turbo mill with plenty of low-down torque and better fuel economy than the previous free-breathing V8. As for the hybrid part, it consists of an electric motor sandwiched between the flywheel and 10-speed auto’s torque converter. The Ni-MH battery pack resides under the rear seats.LATER EDIT:

The video has been deleted from YouTube.



