2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Glass Bonding Issue Extends to U.S. Models

Earlier this month, Transport Canada issued two recalls for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E over the improperly glued windshield and panoramic sunroof. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has followed up on those safety campaigns with two recalls for the U.S. market.
Campaign number 21V711000 lists 17,692 units affected by windshields that may detach, therefore failing to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 212. Dealers will remove and reinstall the windshield properly, and notification letters are expected to be mailed on the 27th of October. As to when the Ford Motor Company became aware of this quality issue, the day in question is June 22nd, 2021.
The Blue Oval isn’t aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the aforementioned condition. The same can be said about the panoramic sunroof that gives the cabin an airy feel. A total of 13,544 units are called back, and obviously enough, the sunroof will be reattached at no cost to the customer. Be that as it may, both recalls are a little bit worrying.
Ford was never a byword for quality, but nevertheless, documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration state that the root cause is not known. That’s another way of saying that Ford doesn’t have a clue if this issue stems from the design of the affected parts, adhesion performance, or the manufacturing process at the Cuautitlan Assembly Plant in Mexico.
When all is said and done, the Blue Oval needn’t worry over the impact on Mustang Mach-E sales because the badge, styling, and overall package are hard to resist. Currently priced at $42,895 excluding the federal tax credit which brings the MSRP down to $35,395 for the base variant, the all-electric utility vehicle offers rear- and all-wheel-drive options, a range of up to 305 miles (491 kilometers), and ample acceleration performance.
The Mustang Mach-E also happens to be an interesting alternative to the Model Y, which is pretty much impossible to purchase on a whim because the Long Range has a delivery date of April 2022 at the moment of writing.
