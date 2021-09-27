2021 Ford Mustang GT Races Modded BMW 340i F30, Loser Gets Gapped Big Time

Here’s a straight line battle you don’t see very often. In one corner there is the 2021 Ford Mustang GT, facing an opponent that usually looks to attract a whole different type of clientele. In other words, that Mustang has very little in common with an F30-generation BMW 340i.
All that being said, both cars have been modified in order to perform better over a quarter mile, and according to the uploader, there was minimal prep for this particular race, seen as how the drivers happened to crash a roll racing event.
Let’s start with the “home team” first, an analogy that in this case would represent the Ford Mustang. The 2021 GT spec variant is powered by a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, good for 460 hp (466 ps) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque. This car, however, had been slightly modified where it now features an E85 cat delete setup with weight reduction. There’s no question this is a quicker car than stock over a quarter mile.
As for the “road team”, that would be the F30 BMW 340i, which is still a bonafide high-performance sports sedan. It’s powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six engine, producing 322 hp (326 ps) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque straight from the factory. It will get you to 60 mph (97 kph) in less than 5 seconds, so it’s got plenty of pull from a dig, even against the more powerful Mustang.
Unfortunately, we don’t have any exact final numbers for either of the two cars. But like we said, we know that the BMW is also modified, featuring a DP (downpipe) E40 setup.
In the end, the Mustang did what you’d expect it to do, which is brutalize the 340i from start to finish. By the time they crossed the finish line, the Bimmer was already two full car lengths behind.
