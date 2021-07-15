Honda Accord 2.0T Races Mustang GT, Loser Has “Dude I Almost Had You” Moment

The good news for the driver of this 2020 Honda Accord 2.0T Sport is that he’s got a 9-second ride. The bad? Well, this was a 1/8-mile race, they didn’t do the full quarter, so of course both cars are going to look quick on the timing sheets.
Otherwise, the two have very little in common. One’s a mid-size family sedan, the other a two-door muscle car. Both nameplates are iconic though (the Mustang more so than the Accord) and they represent budget-friendly ways in which you can haul your family from point A to B or, in case of the Mustang GT, go really fast without it costing you an arm and a leg.
To be fair to the Honda, this 2.0T Sport version isn’t exactly painfully slow. Power comes from a 2.0-liter VTEC turbocharged four-cylinder engine, sending 252 hp (255 ps) and 273 lb-ft (370 nm) of torque to the wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox. For the 2021 model year, this car starts from $32,110.
For an extra $4k, you can grab a Mustang GT 5.0 model with its 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine. It produces 460 hp (466 ps) and 420 lb-ft (569 nm) of torque, and it’s also available with a 10-speed automatic, just like the Accord. It’s considerably more powerful than the Honda, but it also weighs a little more – still, not enough to offset that massive output disadvantage.
So then what happened during the race? The Mustang won convincingly, but since they only floored it over an 1/8-mile distance, there were moments where it looked as if the Accord was hanging in there, especially off the line and for the first several yards. It certainly must have raised an eyebrow with the Mustang driver.
In the end, the muscle car crossed the line in 8.44 seconds at 88 mph (141 kph), while the Accord needed 9.39 seconds and was only doing 70 mph (112 kph).
