BMW on BMW Crime Part 2: M340i G20 Faces Off Against 340i F30, Both Tuned

This G20 BMW M340i has been a very busy sports sedan as of late. In just the past month, we've seen it go against two Camaros, a 2007 Shelby GT500 and an F10 BMW M5, losing all but one of those bouts. This time though, the challenger happens to be a very similar car.
Enter the F30-generation BMW 340i. It arrived on the scene back in 2015 as a replacement for the 335i variant, featuring a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six engine with 322 hp (326 PS) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque.
Even as stock, the 340i was a pretty quick car, rocketing to 60 mph (96 kph) in just under 5 seconds flat. Is it as quick as the newer G20 M340i, though? Of course not. The latter uses a 3.0-liter turbo-six, too, with an output rating of 382 hp (387 PS) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. It’s about half a second quicker to 60.
As fate would have it, both Bimmers are tuned. The M340i comes with a catless downpipe/charge pipe/E50 setup, while the older 340i rocks a catless downpipe, intake, and an E50 tune of its own. The two cars raced twice, both times from a roll at 40 mph (64 kph), and according to the uploader, the first run didn’t result in a clean start, but everything was on the up and on the second time around.
From where we’re standing, there doesn’t seem to be any issue with the first run—maybe the F30 jumped it a bit, but the M340i should have had plenty of time to catch up. We’re not going to tell you what happened on the second run, but let’s just say we wish we could have seen a "best three out of five" scenario as far as these cars are concerned.
If you’re a fan of the G20 BMW M340i, you can grab one from your local BMW dealership from $54,700 if you’re good with having rear-wheel drive, or $56,700 if you want the xDrive all-wheel-drive version. Make sure to haggle, though.
