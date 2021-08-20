Acid Green 2018 Ford Mustang Revenge GT Packs 850 HP Supercharged Coyote V8

The Futuria Sports + Spa Motorhome Comes With Garage and Jacuzzi, Your Own Nightclub

It’s a well-known fact that in the land of wild ponies, the Shelby GT500 is king. Wearing a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 unit, the GT500 produces a staggering 760 hp (771 ps) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque, although independent dyno tests have shown it to be even more powerful than advertised. 39 photos



This one here, up for grabs through



Right off the bat, there are tons of things that stand out. First, that



Another visual highlight is the full carbon-fiber widebody kit, consisting of custom front and rear bumper covers, side skirts, wider fenders, custom hood, new rear quarter panels and a prominent trunk lid spoiler. The 20-inch Forgeline wheels complete the package, while the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber makes sure you stick to the road properly.



Inside, there’s Nappa leather throughout, custom ‘Revenge’ embossing on the front seats, plus a wide range of convenience features such as Ford’s SYNC-equipped touchscreen system. Meanwhile, the chassis enhancements we mentioned earlier include tuned springs, billet anti-sway bars and two-piece rotors with Brembo calipers.



