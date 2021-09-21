2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Recalled Over Improperly Glued Windshield, Panoramic Sunroof

Remember when Jim Farley said that Ford’s all-new Bronco is much superior to the Jeep Wrangler? As fate would have it, the joke’s on the Blue Oval for delay after delay, miscommunication after miscommunication, and quality issues. A similar bragging contest involves the automaker’s first-ever dedicated electric vehicle and Tesla.
Global head of development for electric vehicles Darren Palmer threw shade at the Palo Alto-based automaker’s woeful quality record, commenting that “the roof doesn’t come off when you wash it.” Well, the peeps at Transport Canada beg to differ with a recall that reads “the glass panel of the panoramic sunroof may not be attached properly.” How the turntables…
A total of 1,812 units of the Mustang Mach-E for the Canadian market are called back, and the fix is rather straightforward. More specifically, dealerships have been instructed to remove the factory-mounted panoramic sunroof and install a little more adhesive before placing the glass back in.
The bad news doesn’t end here. As fate would have it, 3,178 units of the Mach-E are equipped with a windshield that “may not be properly attached.” I’m pretty curious what Mr. Palmer would say about this...
Because the glass may become loose and separate from the electric crossover in the event of a crash, therefore increasing the risk of injury, Ford has notified authorized retailers to remove and reinstall the windshield. Both of these problems originate from the facility where the Mustang Mach-E is manufactured, and the reason the Ford Motor Company decided on Mexico instead of the United States is very obvious: cheaper labor prices.
It’s also worth noting that Tier II and Tier III suppliers offer cheaper parts and services in Mexico, which explains the below-par quality that one would expect from an electric vehicle that costs more than the Volkswagen ID.4 crossover. Other vehicles that Ford manufactures in Mexico for the United States include the Escape-based Bronco Sport and Maverick pickup.
