Scary Ford Bronco Sport 400-Ft Roll Crash Is a Lady's One-Way Mountain Pass Mishap

Currently, the automotive industry is all the rage about crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. There are many reasons for the craze, but some owners praise them for the added safety. Although, they can also only do so much...
A modern crossover SUV like the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport comes with all the latest and greatest safety features and technologies. But, of course, the inexorable law of gravity is just as valid today as it was back when Sir Isaac Newton envisioned it after watching an apple fall from a tree.
Speaking of falling objects, here’s one from the failure point of view. And, unfortunately, it’s not one with a very happy ending. According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s office, the Black Bear Pass and Bridal Veil Road had to be closed on Sunday (September 26th) because of a scary accident that involved a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport.
One would think that, since we are dealing with one of the latest and most successful Blue Oval models, it’s also one with a great safety record. But, unfortunately, there’s only so much a vehicle can do to protect the occupants during a 400-feet (122-meters) rollover crash down a mountain’s slope. As a reminder, the Black Bear Pass is a dirt road kicking off at the 11,018-foot (3,358-meter) summit of Red Mountain Pass in Colorado.
According to information provided by the rescuers, two women and a one-year-old doggo (“Chewie,” a golden doodle) “were driving up Bridal Veil Road and entered the one-way Black Bear Pass going the wrong way.” Both missed the sign that indicated the entry into the one-way pass, but soon enough “decided it was best to turn around.”
The passenger then got out and tried to help with navigation, but the vehicle soon reached a precarious situation as “two of the wheels went high enough on the embankment to cause the vehicle to begin to roll” while backing up. During the rollover crash off the cliff, the Bronco Sport dropped an estimated 400 ft. while the driver (probably not wearing the safety belt) and dog, along with the engine (!) were ejected from the vehicle.
While the puppy is treated for minor injuries, the out-of-state 23-year-old woman that was driving the Bronco Sport wasn’t so lucky, and now faces extensive recovery time from her serious injuries. Luckily, no other drivers, vehicles, or even hikers were injured by the SUV or the “associated debris.”
