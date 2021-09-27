5 Lime Gold 1967 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 4-Speed Was Also Owned by Royalty

Barn-Find 1969 Ford Mustang, Saved After 40 Years, Hides Signs of Life Under the Hood

First-generation Mustangs are among the most sought-after models in the car restoration business, so whenever such an example makes its way online, it instantly catches the attention of lots of people. 23 photos



eBay seller



The photos pretty much speak for themselves and reveal the rust has also become a problem, though it’s not as critical as you’d expect it to be on a car that hasn’t moved once in the last 40 years.



Nevertheless, if you do want to buy this



As for what’s under the hood, the seller says there’s a 302 (4.9-liter) V8, and the Marti report confirms this is the engine that came with the car back in the late ‘60s when it left the factory. The unit turns over by hand, we’re being told, and it ran when the car was parked, so in theory, it should be brought back to working condition quite easily with the proper fixes.



Is this the kind of barn find that deserves another chance? It certainly is, though it all depends on how much it ends up costing. The top bid at the time of writing is $11,000, but the reserve is yet to be met.

