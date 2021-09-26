1971 Ford Ranchero Rendered as 4-Door Dually Truck, It's as Ridiculous as it Sounds

Introduced in 1957, the Ford Ranchero started a new niche for coupe utility vehicles. Essentially a two-door wagon with a bed behind the front seats, the Ranchero was derived from various Ford models over its lifespan. Originally a full-size, it became a compact in 1960 and it was enlarged into a midsize in 1966. But the two-door layout remained unchanged from inception until the nameplate was discontinued in 1979. If you ever wondered how the Ranchero would have looked like in a four-door configuration, this rendering provides the answer.
While Ford offered a four-door, crew-cab version of the F-Series back in the 1960s, it never considered developing a similar variant for the Ranchero. For obvious reasons. Since the Ranchero wasn't a full-fledged pickup truck, a long-wheelbase, four-door car with a bed didn't make sense.
But now it's 2021 and artists are coming up with all sorts of unusual ideas. This rendering by "WB Artist20" is one of them and depicts the four-door, dually Ranchero that Ford never built.
Based on the aggressive-looking Ranchero GT, this monstrosity has all the attributes of an early 1970s muscle pickup. There's a scoop on the engine hood, colored stripes on the sides, and red accents on the wheels. But it also looks ridiculous due to the longer-than-usual wheelbase needed to make room for a second pair of doors. The same goes for the dually rear-wheel layout, which looks a bit silly on a car-based pickup.
But I have to admit that this contraption is also cool to a certain degree. And it would be practical too. You'd have room for up to five people (maybe six with a front-row bench) and plenty of luggage space in the bed. Not to mention that the 1971 Ranchero was quite powerful with the range-topping 429-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8 under the hood.
Good for 370 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) of torque, the Cobra Jet would provide enough oomph to move this extra-long Ranchero.
And imagine the faces you'd get when pulling next to a regular, shorter Chevrolet El Camino in this thing. Speaking of which, the same artist also rendered a four-door, 1970 El Camino earlier in 2021. It's missing the dually configuration, but it's just as ridiculous.
This Ranchero is obviously of the "love it or hate it" variety, so I need to ask: would you drive it? Assuming such a thing existed, that is!
