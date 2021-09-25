Subtle 2022 Subaru WRX STI Probably Wants to See If Orange or Blue Fits Better

A traditional configuration, an expected familiar styling, but also a new engine and architecture. That would be the 2022 Subaru WRX in a nutshell. So, what could make it even better?
Naturally, all hints point toward the upcoming WRX STI flagship transformation. But there’s just one problem. Subaru has officially presented the 2022 WRX as the performance herald of the Subaru Global Platform, though that doesn't mean we can go out and buy one for our dream JDM garage just yet.
Instead, the Japanese automaker hasn’t even released the official performance figures just yet for the new 2.4-liter turbocharged Subaru boxer powertrain. Let alone the pricing quotation or any hint that an STI will follow soon after the early 2022 U.S.-spec dealership introduction of the WRX. No worries, though, because the 271-horsepower rally-inspired sedan has already morphed according to everyone’s wishes across imagination land.
Hatchback, wagon, and even a Lambo-style WRX have already traveled across the virtual artists’ dream plains. Of course, the WRX STI is always high on everyone's list of priorities and after checking up a squeaky-clean, laid out white interpretation it is time for something that could easily pass as being in factory-spec configuration.
But since we are dealing with Siim Pärn, the pixel master behind the spdesignsest account on social media, it’s pretty clear that we are not getting official Subaru takes on the matter. Plural since the virtual artist decided to go for a double dressing rehearsal of some sorts. One that not only makes the unofficial WRX STI wear the orange WRX paintjob, but also the traditional blue with gold wheels attire, just for old rally-winning time sakes.
As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but we have a feeling that many would opt for the clean blue/gold looks. Besides, compared to the earlier orange interpretation, the CGI expert also added a few detail twists. One would be the subtly larger diameter for the quad exhaust system outlets, and the other has to do with the red tow hooks.
