Drag-Prepped 1969 Ford Ranchero Aims High With $33K Price Tag

Ford is historically linked with utes. It was its Australian division that came up with the concept of a passenger-car-based truck, a coupe utility as the western world now calls them. You know, the type of vehicle used to go to church on Sunday, and worked like crazy for the rest of the week.
Ford’s first ute came about in the first decades of the last century, but it wasn’t until the late 1950s that the carmaker built up enough courage to make something similar for the home market. Ranchero is how it was called, and for a brief moment, it seemed it would create a market. Its initial success was also its doom, as rival Chevrolet took note and launched the El Camino, which eventually would drive the Ranchero into the ground.
Nowadays, no car company seems to be planning a ute for America, despite the insane thirst of buyers here have for all things with a bed at the back. So you only get to find American Ford utes on the pre-owned market, generally going for peanuts.
Not the one we have here, though. Listed on Gateway Classic Cars, it comes with a sticker that reads $33,000, which is well above the price valuation company Hagerty estimates a Concours-condition one to be worth, namely $21,200.
Truth be told, this is no regular Ranchero. It is race-prepped, with the needed drag race hardware in place from the massive rear wheels to the parachute deployment system and nitrous oxide for what could be some incredible fun at the strip.
Power comes from the stock engine, a 351ci (5.7-liter) Windsor tied to an automatic transmission. Both the engine and the custom interior (fitted with Corbeau GT seats and Auto Meter gauges) are proof that even if drag-ready, this particular Ranchero could just as easily be used on the road.
