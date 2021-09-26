Squeaky-Clean Nissan S14 Has Slammed Looks and Blue Accents, Also a GT-R Secret

4 Modern Chevy Blazer Finally Gets on the Right Off-Road Path, Meets 2021 Bronco

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hugo silva (@hugosilvadesigns) And one seriously can’t say (without actually joking) that Nissan aficionados have no praise for the S models. Of course, one can have their favorites, though. For example, many fans will direct attention toward the latter iterations. Chief among them, the S14 Silvia/200SX/240SX.Just to explain the confusing naming scheme, we remind the Silvia moniker was used in Japan, while the remaining two were for other major regions. In Europe, as well as Australia and New Zealand, the 200SX served as a logical interpreter of the SR20DET turbo engine’s displacement. Meanwhile, North America got the 240SX because it was equipped with the beefier 2.4-liter KA24DE version.Now that we have that quirk figured out, let’s see if we can find out the secrets of this particular interpretation. It’s a virtual one, although it doesn’t look CGI at all for an untrained eye. It was according to the wishes of Hugo Silva, the virtual artist behind the hugosilvadesigns account on social media.He discovered that after many years of CGI play, he still hadn’t transformed a Nissan S14 just yet, so it was time to amend the issue. But with a subtle twist, because the pixel master opted for a realistic approach above all else . So, we’re presented with a very clean redesign of the S14 200SX/240SX, where the purist-white looks are only interrupted by a few quirks.One would be the slammed attitude, which is always cool. Another would be the neat blue accents seen on and behind the matching-white deep-dish wheels, as well as adorning the tip of the exhaust outlets. The rear recovery hooks are always great for added contrast, but their small dimensions also make them extremely subtle.And then here is one last secret – has anyone noticed the S14 actually comes with Nissan GT-R bumpers?