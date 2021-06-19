R Code 428 Cobra Jet 1969 Ford Ranchero GT Hides a Nasty Surprise Under the Hood

Although many fans of classic utility coupe models would rather have a Chevrolet El Camino instead of Blue Oval’s Ranchero, we shouldn’t forget that it was Ford’s success the reason its General Motors rival existed in the first place. So, anyone smitten with the vehicles from the era might look at this 1969 Ranchero GT as a clever way of securing the appropriate bragging rights.
Especially since the seller going by the username spp505 on eBay has also listed the Blue Oval car/truck mashup with a very rare R Code 428 Cobra Jet designation. But, unfortunately, not everything is exactly as it should be. While at first sight, it looks as if we are dealing with a great fourth-generation Ranchero GT find, there’s a nasty surprise waiting for the next owner under the hood.
The seller used the always interesting 428 Cobra Jet nameplate as a way to attract attention towards this car that has been sitting idle for the past seven years. It’s in a non-running condition ever since it was driven home by the seller from a close friend who owned the Ranchero GT for no less than four decades.
But this isn’t the only bad news. The atrocious piece of information comes further down in the description: “original engine has been swapped to what we believe is a 302.” What a heartbreak. On the other hand, if somebody manages to get a hold of a replacement 428ci Cobra Jet motor, the Ranchero GT could still turn up as a nice restoration/restomod project.
After all, according to the information provided by the seller, just 101 examples of the fourth generation were produced with an automatic transmission and only some 80 units of them were matched to the R Code 428 Cobra Jet (335 to 365 hp with Ram air).
Looking at the pictures and available information on the Ranchero GT, it seems that most of the work will have to do with getting the exterior up to specification (those chrome wheels from a couple of the pictures look quite appalling). The seller notes the interior might need the least amount of TLC as it was “redone at some point,” but still has its issues because the driver door will not open, and the interior panel has also fallen off.
