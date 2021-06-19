R Code 428 Cobra Jet 1969 Ford Ranchero GT Hides a Nasty Surprise Under the Hood

More on this:

1 2V Turbo Stick Shift Ford Mustang Drag Races Everything, Old Is Better Than New

2 The Wait Is Finally Over as Ford Starts 2021 Bronco MAP Production and Shipments

3 T-Pain's Custom Ford Mustang RTR Spec 2 Gets a Proper Drift Reveal by Gittin Jr.

4 Vaughn Gittin Jr. Goes Full Send, Catches Massive Air With the 2021 Bronco RTR

5 1970 Ford F-250 Doesn't Act Like an Average Highboy Thanks to Cobra Jet Surprise