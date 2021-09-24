Lexus IS F Sportwagon Looks Ready for a Ritzy V8 Performance Life in Elegant CGI

Because the third-generation IS had been growing a bit long in the tooth, Lexus recently took drastic measures. A major redesign came for the 2021 model year, and 2022's IS 500 paved the way for the new F Sport Performance series.
We can already imagine the 2022 IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition will become an instant collectible, but we feel there are many more ways to spice up the IS atmosphere. Sure, not all of them might be feasible from a business standpoint. But from our angle, they sure look great.
And unofficial, for that matter. This is because the IS F Sportwagon we are admiring right now is just wishful thinking. Stemming from the mind of Sugar Chow, the virtual artist behind the sugardesign_1 account on social media, a self-described Lexus fan. So, it’s no wonder he’s playing with the IS after recently transforming the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 into the upcoming 2023 Lexus LX.
He's got a knack for entirely accurate, life-like CGI transformations, and one of his favorite ideas is to go “Touring the world!” That probably means he’s not biased to any of the global automotive brands, but it’s also a neat way of telling us that he simply loves station wagons.
As such, it’s no wonder the real IS four-door sedan has morphed into a sleek and elegant Sportbreak. One that proudly wears the F Sport badges, so we know that it looks to combine its newly found practical elegance with a side dish of performance. The only problem is that our CGI expert indicates in the description we are dealing with a lowly IS 250 version (V6, 204 horsepower).
And here we were dreaming of seeing this Lexus thundering down the track after a grocery store session with help from the newly minted F Sport Performance series. Seriously, just look at the virtual car (the crimson one, of course). Doesn’t it digitally scream the need for a 5.0-liter V8 with 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft (536 Nm) of torque?
And unofficial, for that matter. This is because the IS F Sportwagon we are admiring right now is just wishful thinking. Stemming from the mind of Sugar Chow, the virtual artist behind the sugardesign_1 account on social media, a self-described Lexus fan. So, it’s no wonder he’s playing with the IS after recently transforming the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 into the upcoming 2023 Lexus LX.
He's got a knack for entirely accurate, life-like CGI transformations, and one of his favorite ideas is to go “Touring the world!” That probably means he’s not biased to any of the global automotive brands, but it’s also a neat way of telling us that he simply loves station wagons.
As such, it’s no wonder the real IS four-door sedan has morphed into a sleek and elegant Sportbreak. One that proudly wears the F Sport badges, so we know that it looks to combine its newly found practical elegance with a side dish of performance. The only problem is that our CGI expert indicates in the description we are dealing with a lowly IS 250 version (V6, 204 horsepower).
And here we were dreaming of seeing this Lexus thundering down the track after a grocery store session with help from the newly minted F Sport Performance series. Seriously, just look at the virtual car (the crimson one, of course). Doesn’t it digitally scream the need for a 5.0-liter V8 with 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft (536 Nm) of torque?