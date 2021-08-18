1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Flaunts Right Hardware, Should Net a Fortune

There is no other Mustang variant out there as coveted as the mighty Boss 429. No matter how many special versions the muscle car family had over the decades, not one is in the eye of car collectors as rare and must-have as the 429.
And for good reason, of course. The nameplate was born back in 1969 as a tool for Ford to homologate the 429 semi-hemispherical engine for NASCAR racing. That means the powerplant that would later make the rounds in one of America’s most popular racing series got fitted inside road-going machines.
Ford and its partner Kar Kraft didn’t make all that many of them, although they did make more than it was required. Whereas the NASCAR rules stated just 500 cars needed to be made for homologation, the two companies produced around 1,350 of them, selling each at a price of just under $5,000, which would be around $36,000 in today’s money.
These days, 429s can go for about ten times as much, when owners do get the courage to part ways with them. And someone just did, and this is how this here 1970 429 example ended up on the lot of cars Mecum will be selling in September in Dallas.
Wrapped in Grabber Green over a Black Clarion and Corinthian vinyl interior, the Boss is Kar Kraft number 2274, and was the subject of a frame-off restoration “by nationally recognized Boss restoration facility.” In its new shiny clothes, the Mustang received a number of awards, including gold at the MCA Nationals and diamond at the Boss Nationals.
There is no mention of how much the current owner expects to fetch for this machine, but we don’t expect it to go cheap, especially how, aside from the mighty powertrain still being there, it also comes with the drag pack and the Convenience group.
Ford and its partner Kar Kraft didn’t make all that many of them, although they did make more than it was required. Whereas the NASCAR rules stated just 500 cars needed to be made for homologation, the two companies produced around 1,350 of them, selling each at a price of just under $5,000, which would be around $36,000 in today’s money.
These days, 429s can go for about ten times as much, when owners do get the courage to part ways with them. And someone just did, and this is how this here 1970 429 example ended up on the lot of cars Mecum will be selling in September in Dallas.
Wrapped in Grabber Green over a Black Clarion and Corinthian vinyl interior, the Boss is Kar Kraft number 2274, and was the subject of a frame-off restoration “by nationally recognized Boss restoration facility.” In its new shiny clothes, the Mustang received a number of awards, including gold at the MCA Nationals and diamond at the Boss Nationals.
There is no mention of how much the current owner expects to fetch for this machine, but we don’t expect it to go cheap, especially how, aside from the mighty powertrain still being there, it also comes with the drag pack and the Convenience group.