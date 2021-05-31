1969–1970 Mustang Boss 429: The Epic Road-Legal Pony Car With a NASCAR Engine

In the 1960s, the Blue Oval was hellbent on dominating motorsport and competed on many fronts. This ambition resulted in the birth of several legendary cars, including the Boss 302 and Boss 429 Mustangs, which were both built to meet homologation requirements for two distinct racing classes.
The former was built to topple the Z28 Camaro in the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) Trans-Am championship, while its more powerful sibling was born to homologate the new 429 cu in (7.0-liter) V8 for NASCAR.
The powerplant in question was a humongous big-block unit rated at 375 hp and 450 lb-ft (610 Nm) of torque, although many speculate it could produce more. It was fitted with a forged steel crankshaft and conrods made from the same material, four-bolt main caps, and aluminum heads that stood atop combustion chambers with an innovative semi-hemispherical design. Additionally, it used free-flowing header-style exhaust manifolds, while a lightweight aluminum high-riser intake housed a big 4-barrel Holley carb.
Although the Mustang was extensively redesigned to accommodate big blocks in 1967 and another major revamp had just been completed, the engine bay was still not wide enough for the colossal 429.
To solve the problem, Ford contracted Kar-Kraft, an independent company located in Dearborn, Michigan, that worked closely with the carmaker on numerous projects, including the GT40 race program.
The Boss 429 was essentially built as a test mule for the race-bound engine, but its appearance was by no means neglected. Larry Shinoda, the ex-GM employee who designed the C2 Corvette, was in charge of making both Boss variants stand out from other Mustangs, and as we can see, he undoubtedly succeeded.
Unlike the 302, this high-performance model didn’t feature a custom decal package, but the massive scoop mounted on the hood made it instantly recognizable. Installed to feed the hungry engine with plenty of air, it was (and still is) the largest ever fitted on a mass-produced Mustang. For the 1970 model year, one of the few aesthetic changes saw the scoop painted flat black.
Inside, the story was different. Unlike the Shelbys of the era, the 429 came standard with the Interior Decor Group, which included vinyl bucket seats and wood-grained trims. The first-year models were only available with black interiors, with a predominantly white option added a year later.
Among the notable features that set it apart from lesser Mustangs were a set of knobs for a manual choke and ram-air actuation, as well as deluxe seat belts. The optional air conditioning offered on all other models was unavailable due to the sheer size of the engine.
GT500, which was better equipped and wasn’t far off in terms of performance, so only 1,357 units were sold.
Both the 429 and 302 Boss models were discontinued for 1971, along with the iconic Shelbys. A 351 Boss was sold that year, but it was also dropped due to poor sales, ending the high-performance era of the first generation.
Fitted with one of the largest big-block engines ever utilized by Ford in a production vehicle, the legacy of this iconic Mustang lives on even if it was never a commercial success.
