NASA InSight Spacecraft Gets Dirty to Boost Its Power Levels on Mars

5 Stunning 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Goes for Almost $200K at Auction

3 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 With Numbers-Matching V8 Is How You Spell Cool Muscle

John Wick Would Kill for This Rowdy 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Tribute Car

The one thing this Mustang has in common with John Wick’s car from the silver screen is that they both pretend to be Boss 429 models, where in fact, this started off as a 302-powered Mustang, while Wick’s ride was a Mach 1. 25 photos



In any case, this



The body was originally covered in Indian Fire Red before getting repainted Vintage Burgundy Metallic. Other highlights include the pop-out quarter windows, color-keyed racing mirrors, a functional fiberglass hood scoop (just like on a real Boss 429), plus the Boss 429 fender decals. As for the staggered-width wheels, they feature Pro-Trac Competition tires at the front and Pro-Trac Street Pro rubber at the rear.



Then you’ve also got the Bilstein shocks,



By the way, this thing has one of the most delightful soundtracks you’ll ever hear, so make sure to turn up the volume when watching the video.



It’s actually a funny story with the John Wick Mustang. Early in the first movie, when he is approached at the gas station, he never corrects the “Russian gentlemen” about his car not being a Boss 429, to which he also adds that it’s a 1969 model. Well, all 1969 Boss 429 Mustangs came with 4-speed manual gearboxes, whereas Wick’s has an automatic transmission.In any case, this Mustang , up for grabs through Bring a Trailer , is a Boss 429 tribute car—a spectacular one at that. Its original drivetrain was removed in favor of a big block V8 of unknown displacement, as well as a four-speed Toploader manual gearbox. Both the engine and the transmission have undergone extensive work.The body was originally covered in Indian Fire Red before getting repainted Vintage Burgundy Metallic. Other highlights include the pop-out quarter windows, color-keyed racing mirrors, a functional fiberglass hood scoop (just like on a real Boss 429), plus the Boss 429 fender decals. As for the staggered-width wheels, they feature Pro-Trac Competition tires at the front and Pro-Trac Street Pro rubber at the rear.Then you’ve also got the Bilstein shocks, Boss 429-style front coil springs, plus a few other mechanical upgrades made with your driving pleasure in mind. Finally, inside there are bolstered black vinyl front seats, manual windows, a CD player, wood-rimmed Nardi steering wheel, and a Hurst shifter.By the way, this thing has one of the most delightful soundtracks you’ll ever hear, so make sure to turn up the volume when watching the video.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.