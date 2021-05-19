Obama Confirms UFO Videos by Navy Personnel Are Real: We Can’t Explain Them

5 Loren Healy Goes Up Famous Hell's Gate in Reversing 2021 Ford Bronco 4-Door

4 President Biden Jokes About Running Over Reporter in the Ford F-150 Lightning

More on this:

1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 With Numbers-Matching V8 Is How You Spell Cool Muscle

Offered in the Mustang for only two years between 1969 and 1970, the Boss 429 is the powerplant that helped Ford Performance make a name for itself. Only 499 examples of the Mustang with this V8 were produced for the 1970 model year, and KK #2326 is one of the nicest ones still in existence today. 33 photos



Adjusted for inflation, this muscled-up machine would cost $34,655 nowadays. The most expensive optional extra, as expected, is the big-block V8 at $1,208 or $8,315 in today’s money. Acquired from an airport hangar out of Florida by the selling dealership, the Boss 429 has been subsequently treated to an in-house restoration at no expense spared, using only period-correct parts. Repainted in Grabber Blue over white upholstery for the seats, this example is also rocking a four-speed manual box and a Hurst shifter.



A numbers-matching car presented in concours condition, this pony spins 3.91 gears and Goodyear Polyglas GT F60-15 tires wrapped around Magnum 500 wheels featuring a two-tone finish. Capable of 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 6.5 seconds, the quarter-mile in 14 seconds, and a top speed of 128 miles per hour (206 kilometers per hour), the strip-slaying coupe features a 7.0-liter behemoth that took 26 wins in the 1969 NASCAR season.



Also known as Twisted HEMI because of the counterclockwise valves, the ultra-rare Boss 429 engine was officially rated at 375 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) for street applications.



Immaculate in every respect, KK #2326 is listed for a mind-boggling $375,000. To put that figure into perspective, the most expensive Mustang for the 2021 model year is the



According to the Elite Marti Report, the Ford Motor Company produced 272 units of the Sportsroof Mustang in Grabber Blue that year. Sold by Whitfield Ford in Taylor, Michigan, chassis number 0F02Z130266 is offered by Kuyoth’s Klassics in Stratford, Wisconsin, with the original window sticker that reads $5,035.45 including freight charge and options.Adjusted for inflation, this muscled-up machine would cost $34,655 nowadays. The most expensive optional extra, as expected, is the big-block V8 at $1,208 or $8,315 in today’s money. Acquired from an airport hangar out of Florida by the selling dealership, the Boss 429 has been subsequently treated to an in-house restoration at no expense spared, using only period-correct parts. Repainted in Grabber Blue over white upholstery for the seats, this example is also rocking a four-speed manual box and a Hurst shifter.A numbers-matching car presented in concours condition, this pony spins 3.91 gears and Goodyear Polyglas GT F60-15 tires wrapped around Magnum 500 wheels featuring a two-tone finish. Capable of 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 6.5 seconds, the quarter-mile in 14 seconds, and a top speed of 128 miles per hour (206 kilometers per hour), the strip-slaying coupe features a 7.0-liter behemoth that took 26 wins in the 1969 NASCAR season.Also known as Twisted HEMI because of the counterclockwise valves, the ultra-rare Boss 429 engine was officially rated at 375 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) for street applications.Immaculate in every respect, KK #2326 is listed for a mind-boggling $375,000. To put that figure into perspective, the most expensive Mustang for the 2021 model year is the Shelby GT500 that retails from $72,900.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.