Rare 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Offered With Only 8,600 Miles

Produced over two years in 1,359 examples, the Boss 429 is widely considered the magnum opus of the original Mustang. Not only is the performance-oriented pony an incredibly rare machine, but the way it looks and the 385-based engine with NASCAR roots are to die for. 7 photos



Forged steel for the crankshaft, beefy connecting rods, a four-barrel carburetor, 21 individual O-rings instead of a gasket, aluminum rocker covers, and hydraulic lifters further add to the specialness of the 7.0-liter giant, which makes 375 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) according to Ford. But as it was the custom in the late 1960s, the Ford Motor Company actually doctored the output figures to lower the insurance costs.



Priced at $1,208 or $8,315 in today’s money, this lump was exclusively offered with a four-speed manual transmission, a trunk-mounted battery, and shock towers modified to make room for the big-block V8 that some people lovingly call the Shotgun. Every single Mustang configured with this powerplant was delivered in fastback guise, along with 15- by 7.0-inch Magnum 500 wheels and Goodyear F60-15 tires of the Polyglas type.



That said, take a wild guess how much has been paid at auction for the most expensive 1969 model year Ford Mustang thus far in 2021. The answer is $330,000 for a restored Boss 429 sold by Barrett-Jackson.



As opposed to the auction house, the private seller of the Boss 9 in the photo gallery is asking $385,000 or the best offer for it on Hemmings . Finished in black over black and presented in excellent condition, the 'Stang reportedly shows 8,600 miles (13,840 kilometers), although the seller didn't provide any photos or the interior. Or any professionally shot photographs, for that matter, something that you would expect from a $385,000 car.

