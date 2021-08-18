2022 BMW 2 Series AT Goes for the Crossover-ish Looks, Can’t Evade the Bigger Grille

BMW has put a lot of work into the development of the next generation 2 Series Active Tourer (AT). The first prototypes of the minivan were spotted almost two years ago, and since the unveiling date is fast approaching, with some believing to take place at the 2021 Munich Motor Show, the camouflage has started to drop.
This tester were seen doing a few laps of the Nurburgring, with less vinyl stickers covering its body compared to our previous sighting that dates back to the beginning of the year.
The whole front end was redesigned, and sports a bigger kidney grille between the slimmer headlights. At the back, it has a new pair of LED taillights, cleaner looking bumper, and no visible tailpipes.
At first glance, it appears that the space between the two axles has slightly grown. This will inevitably make the cockpit more spacious, probably with emphasis on increasing the legroom of the rear passengers. It also falls in line with reports stating that the bigger 2 Series Gran Tourer won’t get a replacement.
Our spies have caught a glimpse of the cabin too, which will be dominated by the big curved screens, for the infotainment system and digital dials. The center console will also be new, and so will the HVAC controls and steering wheel, with the latter expected to be a bit thicker.
Based on the same UKL2 platform as the X1 and X2 crossovers, and 1 Series hatchback, the 2022 BMW 2 Series AT will allegedly launch with gasoline and diesel engines, as well as electrified powertrains.
Depending on the configuration of the car, a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic transmission should be available. Base grades will be offered with front-wheel drive solely, whereas the brand’s xDrive all-wheel drive system will be reserved for better equipped models.
