Exclusive: Mercedes Confirms “Performance Hybrid” For 2021 IAA Munich

The bi-annual 2021 Munich Auto Show (IAA Munich) is about to open its gates to the public and automakers alike this September, for the first time, and Mercedes has officially confirmed that it will attend the event, with a host of premieres, most of which will put the spotlight on their electrification strategy.
Contacted by Autoevolution, the Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans Chief of Product and Technology Communications, Koert Groeneveld, told us that they will have no less than eight premieres on display at the 2021 IAA Munich. Five of them will have battery-electric powertrains, and one will be a “performance hybrid,” which could be slang for the all-new Mercedes-AMG C 63 (or is it the GT 73?).
“’Lead in Electric’ is the message from Mercedes-Benz at the International Motor Show (IAA), which is being held in Munich for the first time,” Groeneveld said. “With a sense of zeitgeist and a dialogue- and experience-oriented presence, Mercedes-Benz is pursuing a strong, forward-looking image as a modern luxury automotive brand. Of a total of eight premieres, five are purely electric models and one is a performance hybrid vehicle. They show how the electrification of the entire portfolio continues to gain momentum across all brands.”
The Mercedes official ended his statement by saying that “there might be news coming up by the end of this week,” so does this mean that they will officially lift the curtain for the all-new Mercedes-AMG C 63? Who knows, guess we’ll have to “stay tuned” for that and remind ourselves about the controversial powertrain of the model that will challenge the likes of the BMW M3.
It’s no surprise that it will be electrified, in a premiere, and it appears that it will use the 2.0-liter turbo-four from the modern ‘45’ lineup, presumably pumping out 416 HP. The electric motor, believed to generate another 197 HP, will supposedly help it boast 631 HP in total, for a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint expected to take just 3.7 seconds.
The 2022 Mercedes-AMG C 63 won’t sound as good as its predecessors, though the Affalterbach brand probably has an ace up its sleeve in this department. Nevertheless, with alleged plug-in capability, it is understood to be able to travel up to 40 miles (65 km) in complete silence.
It’s still too early to tell whether it will make its way to the United States, but if everything goes well, then it might hit production before the end of this year and arrive at European dealers in early 2022.
