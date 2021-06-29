2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Imagined; Your Four-Pot BMW M3 Rival Is Almost Here

The engine downsizing era has hit Mercedes-AMG like a train, as for the first time ever, the new generation C 63 will pack a small turbo-four, with electric assistance. In theory, it should be better than ever, though without a V8 under the hood to give bystanders tinnitus, some might not consider it a real AMG, until proven otherwise, at least.
It is going to be a while until the all-new Mercedes-AMG C 63 debuts, with some believing that it might be due sometime next year, before launching in the United States for the 2023 model year.
But while the Affalterbach brand won’t reveal its design yet, our friends at Kolesa have digitally peeled the camo off the BMW M3 challenger, revealing the obvious muscular design.
Following in the footsteps of its modern AMG brethren, the 2023 C 63 sports the Panamericana grille up front, with vertical slats. The side air intakes in the front bumper appear to be real, unlike the ones in the regular C-Class, and the lower grille surround has a metal edging.
The front fenders have received the usual badging, and the side skirts appear to soldier on. The rear diffuser is more muscular and incorporates the quad exhaust pipes, and the trunk lid spoiler and new wheels, together with the yellow brake calipers, round off the visuals.
It has been reported that the 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 will pack the 2.0-liter four-banger from the latest ‘45’ range. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine will allegedly kick out around 450 horsepower, and the electric motor is understood to produce over 200 HP.
With a total output estimated at up to 653 HP in boost mode, the premium compact sedan, which will be joined by the station wagon model in the C 63 flavor, should sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in well under 4 seconds.
