Mercedes G-Class Going Electric, EQG Reportedly Due at the IAA Munich This Fall

In addition to the aforementioned set-up, with dual electric motors, the rumor mill also speaks about over 500 PS (493 HP / 368 kW ) being available in the EQG 580 4Matic. The alleged 108 kWh battery pack could allow it to travel for around 500 km (310 miles) on a full charge, and due to the added weight of the electric powertrain, it could tip the scales at around 3 tons (~6,600 lbs). That is hardly a surprise, considering that it was originally confirmed by Daimler’s CEO, Ola Kallenius, almost two years ago, and then reconfirmed in 2020. What is surprising, though, is that the all-electric G-Wagen, presumably dubbed the EQG, is reportedly due this fall.Without revealing their sources, which should be a good indication to take this rumor with a pinch of salt, MBPassion claims that the Mercedes-Benz EQG might show its updated styling and boast its zero-emission capabilities at the 2021 IAA Munich in September.The all-quiet off-roader will presumably debut as a concept, retaining the construction of its-powered siblings, and perhaps using a dual-electric motor set-up with all-wheel drive. The 4Matic system is expected to be enhanced for use on arduous terrains, so a low-range gearbox and locking differentials could be part of the build.According to the quoted website, the production version of the EQG might arrive at dealers in 2022 or 2023, presumably with the 560 and 580 suffixes , as these monikers have already been secured by Mercedes-Benz with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) earlier this year. The EQG nameplate has been trademarked five years ago, on the other hand.In addition to the aforementioned set-up, with dual electric motors, the rumor mill also speaks about over 500 PS (493/ 368) being available in the EQG 580 4Matic. The alleged 108battery pack could allow it to travel for around 500 km (310 miles) on a full charge, and due to the added weight of the electric powertrain, it could tip the scales at around 3 tons (~6,600 lbs).

Editor's note: EDIT: Mercedes has replied, stating that "We're not commenting on any speculations, but here's what we have to say on our IAA Programme:

'Lead in Electric' is the message from Mercedes-Benz at the International Motor Show (IAA), which is being held in Munich for the first time. With a sense of zeitgeist and a dialogue- and experience-oriented presence, Mercedes-Benz is pursuing a strong, forward-looking image as a modern luxury automotive brand. Of a total of eight premieres, five are purely electric models and one is a performance hybrid vehicle. They show how the electrification of the entire portfolio continues to gain momentum across all brands.

Stay tuned, there might be news coming up by the end of this week."

Renderings courtesy of SugarDesign_1 on Instagram.