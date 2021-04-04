Future Mercedes EQG Electric G-Class Reconfirmed by Trademark Filings

Manufactured by Magna Steyr in Austria, the second generation of the W463 looks similar to its predecessor although it’s very different under the skin. Two of the most important changes are the rack-and-pinion steering with electric assistance and independent front suspension.
The G-Class 4x4 Squared will lose one of its portal axles because of the more modern steering system, but that’s not all. Not long now, the Stuttgart-based automaker will push the envelope with at least two EQG models.
Back in November 2019, Daimler AG head honcho Ola Källenius let it slip that “a zero-emissions version of the G-Class” is on the horizon. “In the past, there were discussions whether we should eliminate the model. The way I see things now, I'd say the last Mercedes to be built will be a G-Class."
Although we don’t know when the EQG will come to market, we’re aware of multiple trademarks filed by Daimler AG with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The oldest application dates to July 2016 for the EQG handle while EQG 560 and EQG 580 were filed on April 1st, 2021.
This, in turn, means that Mercedes is preparing to roll out multiple powertrain options for the all-electric utility vehicle. Regardless of the horsepower and torque ratings, there is no denying the German manufacturer will offer two electric motors at the very least. As for the battery capacity, look forward to more than the EQC 400 4Matic’s 80 kWh.
“The legend will grow and electrify,” stated the three-pointed star in October 2020. That is also when the EQE, EQE SUV, and EQS SUV were confirmed for series production, along with more than 700 kilometers (434 miles) of driving range for the S-Class of electric sedans.
In addition to Mercedes, the mad professors at AMG have recently spilled the beans on the performance brand’s first electric vehicle. Scheduled to arrive by the end of the year as a 2022 model, the go-faster EV promises to reach 60 mph (97 kph) in under four seconds.
