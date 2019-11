WLTP

#Daimler CEO Källenius: ”There will be a zero-emission #EV version of the #MercedesBenz G-Class. In the past there were discussions whether we should eliminate the model, the way I see things now I'd say the last Mercedes to be built will be a G-Class" #AMWKongress #eMobility pic.twitter.com/tAS6tzpR3Y — Sascha Pallenberg XÞ (@sascha_p) November 7, 2019

Head of digital transformation Sascha Pallenberg confirmed this on his Twitter account, adding that “there will be a zero-emission EV version of the Mercedes G-Class.” The quote is attributed to none other than Daimler AG chief executive officer Ola Källenius, an advocate of electrification and a former member of the executive board for Mercedes-Benz Cars Development. Looking at the bigger picture, the electric G-Class was bound to happen at some point or another out of necessity rather than desire.“The way I see things now, I'd say the last Mercedes to be built will be a G-Class," is how the head honcho’s words end, and we can’t say we’re surprised. The W463 is one of the least-efficient SUVs out there, a gentle giant that comes with either an inline-six turbo diesel or a twin-turbo V8. The Environmental Protection Agency estimated the G 63 returns 14 miles to the gallon on the combined cycle while therating is 15 liters per 100 clicks.In other words, body-on-frame SUVs from the full-size segment are more efficient. The Cadillac Escalade ESV is rated 17 mpg, and while on the subject of trucks, the Ford F-150 with the Coyote V8, 4x4, and SuperCrew body style will return 16 miles to the gallon. Obviously enough, Mercedes-Benz can’t afford to keep the G-Wagen alive without a few sacrifices.In Europe, Euro 7 regulations are just around the corner, and over in the United States, the Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards can only get more drastic with the coming years as well.