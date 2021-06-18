2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Rendered With the Soft Top Down

Although the GLC is the best-selling Mercedes worldwide and the S-Class defines the Three-Pointed Star of Stuttgart as a brand, the C-Class family is very important for the German automaker. Redesigned from the ground up in February 2021 on the MRA 2 vehicle architecture, the compact executive sedan will soon be offered as a coupe and an open-top cruiser.
Except for the AMG high-performance variants, the convertible is arguably the most exciting body style of the whole lot because of the open-air driving experience. Masterfully rendered with the four-door sedan’s front fascia by Bernhard Reichel, the elegant four-seater will differ in more than one way from its more sedate cousin. The culprits are the mounting points for the door mirrors, which are now affixed to the doors rather than the A-pillars.
Internally known under the A206 codename, the soft-topped option should mirror the wheelbase of the sedan even though cargo area won’t be up to snuff. After all, the top needs to go somewhere when you fold it down fully.
To be offered exclusively with a nine-speed automatic transmission that Mercedes-Benz calls the 9G-Tronic, the C-Class Cabriolet will disappoint in one vital area. Of course, I am referring to four-cylinder engines. The Euro 6 and Euro 7 emission standards have forced the German automaker to double down on electrification, which is why even the 63 series will replace its outgoing twin-turbo V8 with a plug-in hybrid 2.0-liter turbo four.
BMW M executives are probably laughing their socks off right now, but they also know they’ll have to act quickly with the M440i Cabriolet and M4 Cabriolet. Audi, for its part, still rocks a twin-turbocharged V6 engine in the RS 4 Avant all-wheel-drive wagon, RS 5 Coupe, and RS 5 Sportback.
Turning our attention back to the C-Class Cabriolet, the base powertrain for the European market should come in the guise of a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder with EQ Boost mild-hybrid assistance. Higher still, the C 300 and C 300 d level up to 2.0-liter mills with 255 and 251 horsepower on deck.
