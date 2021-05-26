2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Wagon Looks Lighter than it Really Is

V8 aficionados are about to receive a blow later this year, when the new C-Class W206 in AMG spec will say goodbye to half of the cylinders that were crammed under the hood of its predecessor.
During its lifecycle, the C 63 W205 has been the first and will also be the last model to be powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine that offered tons of oomph, a true reinterpretation of the original AMG ‘Hammer’ sedan recipe of the ‘80s and ‘90s.
With 476 PS (469 HP) and 650 nm (479 lb-ft) of torque in the ‘standard’ C 63 and no less than 510 PS (503 HP) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque in the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S, the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 is the stuff of legends even in its less powerful versions.
That said, that engine had maybe too much power for its own good, especially in a car with rear-wheel-drive, which is probably why Mercedes-AMG has decided to go with AWD for latest iteration of the C 63 nameplate.
The addition of the all-wheel-drive is not the biggest news concerning the new compact sedan and wagon though, but the huge cut in number of cylinders that comprise its powerplant.
Set to be unveiled later this year, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG C 63 will get a severely modified version of the 2.0-liter four-cylinder found in the Mercedes-AMG A 45, CLA 45 and GLA 45 S.
By ‘severely modified’ we’re not talking about the engine’s switch from a transverse to a longitudinal positioning but the replacement of its exhaust-gas turbocharger with an electric-powered compressor, which will get rid of most of the lag and also improve its output to 449 PS (443 HP).
Since that is an awesome number for a four-cylinder but still behind its V8-powered predecessor, Mercedes-AMG has also thrown in a 204 PS (201 HP) electric motor integrated in the rear differential, behind the transmission, making the car a plug-in hybrid in the process.
In regular driving modes, the model is set to deliver a combined output of 544 PS (537 HP), but for a limited time it can boost the overall output to no less than 653 PS (644 HP) and over 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque.
With much more power, all-wheel-drive and an improved weight distribution on the front and rear axles, the new C 63 will come only in sedan and station wagon guise and should run circles around any of its direct rivals, but it will also come with a relatively major downside.
Because of all the extra kit (AWD, an extra 6.1 KWh 400V Li-ion battery and an electric motor), the new sports sedan will tip the scales at around 2 metric tons, with the station wagon being even heavier.
