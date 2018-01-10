BMW Facelifts 2 Series Active Tourer and Gran Tourer For 2018

Question: is the multi-purpose vehicle long for this world? Considering that BMW offers two of them in the form of the 2 Series Active Tourer and 2 Series Gran Tourer, the family-hauling body style keeps on keeping on despite the popularity of the crossover utility vehicle. To this effect, both BMW models have been treated to the Life Cycle Impulse for 2018.
The facelift comes three years after the compact-sized MPV
was introduced in Europe. Sharing the UKL platform with the X1, the 2 Series Active Tourer (F45)
and Gran Tourer (F46)
gain adaptive LED headlights with extended functions. LED fog lamps, sharper front and rear aprons, larger kidney grills are on the menu, as are new designs for the wheels.
Two colors have been added to the palette (Jucaro Beige and Sunset Orange), while the interior features even less noticeable changes. One of them is the design of the selector lever, which is different for the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox compared to the lever of the eight-speed auto.
The Steptronic dual-clutch comes standard on the 220i, whereas the torque-converter automatic is teamed up with the engines in the 225i xDrive and 220d. All engines have been improved, with the diesel range now boasting exhaust gas treatment technology with AdBlue injection. The four-cylinder diesel plants, meanwhile, come with a pair of turbochargers
.
At the top of the lineup, the 225xe iPerformance
levels up on efficiency thanks to a plug-in hybrid powertrain. BMW quotes 45 kilometers (28 miles) of all-electric range and a combined fuel consumption of 2.5 – 2.3 liters/100 kilometers (122.8 – 113 mpg imperial), neat figures considering the system output is 224 horsepower.
In addition to three new upholstery options, the Connected Drive infotainment system has been upgraded with Apple CarPaly and wireless charging for Qi-enabled smartphones. The Driving Assistant Plus package adds goodies such as Traffic Jam Assistant and Active Cruise Control.
Pricing information will be released closer to March 2018.