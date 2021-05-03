Mighty 1970 Mustang Boss 429 Hopes to Sell for More Than a Quarter of a Million

In a few days’ time, the Blue Oval will be pulling the wraps off a new Mustang contender for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series. The anticipation is high as we wait for the May 5 unveiling, but there’s a lot of time to kill until then still. And we thought we’d start killing it with something from the Mustang past that is NASCAR-related as well.
Now, we shouldn't call this car “something,” as for many people it is one of the most cherished Mustang variants ever made. We’re talking about the car born out of Ford’s need to homologate the 429 engine for its racing efforts, the mighty Boss 429.
Having been in production for just a short while (1969 and 1970), these machines are at the top of the wish list for collectors all across America. Like all others of its breed built by Ford and modified by special vehicle partner Kar Kraft, this Boss 429 of the year 1970 belongs to a very small family, but unlike soem of the other members still on the market, it comes unrestored and pure.
We’re looking at is Kar Kraft number 2139, and it comes with a build sheet to prove it. The exterior is still mostly wrapped in the original Grabber Blue it left the factory doors in, and sits over the original White Corinthian vinyl bucket-seat fitted inside.
The fastback is powered by the same powertrain its makers fitted in there more than half a century ago. That means the 429ci (7.0-liter) engine rocking a Holley 4-barrel carburetor and a 4-speed transmission.
There are a number of miles shown on the car’s odometer, namely a little over 35,000 (56,000 km), and we’re not given any indication on where or how these miles were achieved. When not in use though, we’re told the car was parked in a West Coast location in a climate-controlled facility.
Given the car’s rarity, and the fact that it was kept mostly original, the owners are hoping to get up to $275,000 for it when the 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 goes under the hammer in mid-May in Indianapolis.
