2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk Imagined as the Ultimate American Family Hauler

The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer has tried on a Trackhawk suit. But it’s only for size, so don’t rush over to your local dealership yet.
Sketched by AbimelecDesign on Facebook, the Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk looks more discreet with the chrome delete.
The grille, bumper trim, A pillars, roof, and window surrounds have been blacked out, there are no more shiny accents on the tailgate either, well, save for the ‘Grand Wagoneer’ badging. The smoked taillights contribute to the enhanced styling, together with the modified bumper, and center-mounted double exhaust pipes.
A hypothetical Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk would be stiffer and ride closer to the asphalt than the regular model. These renderings portray it with fewer inches between its belly and the road, and what appear to be uprated brakes with yellow calipers behind the black wheels, a welcome addition, considering that it would be very punchy.
Power would naturally be supplied by the same engine as the one in the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, a supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The 707 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque produced rocket it to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.5 seconds, and all the way up to 180 mph (290 kph). Nonetheless, since the Grand Wagoneer is bigger, the Trackhawk variant would be a bit slower, adding a few tenths of a second to the sprint time.
Now, the Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk would top the lineup in terms of pricing and performance, but is actually feasible? That’s for Jeep, or rather Stellantis, which is its parent company, to decide, though stuffing the said V8 under the hood, tweaking the chassis, installing bigger brakes, and making it look sportier inside and out, shouldn’t be too difficult. After all, they are currently giving the Lamborghini Urus a run for its money with the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. But if they decide to give it a shot, would you buy one?
