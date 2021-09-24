2022 Opel Astra Sports Tourer Accurately Rendered Based on Revealing Spy Shots

Back in July, Opel set another important brick to the reinvention pyramid’s foundation with the introduction of the sixth-generation Astra. And the Russelsheim-based automaker isn’t wasting too much time in adding the derivatives.
Designed to haul people in slightly more comfort than its hatchback alternative, along with all the groceries they can imagine, the 2022 Astra Sports Tourer is just around the corner. Or around the half-wrap, by the looks of the prototype that was caught by our spy collaborators.
The long-roof (and wheelbase) derivative was seen undergoing the usual array of tests earlier this month. And it wasn’t fully covered in the mind-bending camouflage attire. It seems the bean counters decided no one needs the wrap to envelop the entire car since the front-end design is already known.
No worries, because – unofficially – the rear doesn’t hide too many secrets anymore, either. That’s courtesy of the good folks over at Kolesa, who decided to try and imagine how the compact station wagon will look once it finally gets the official presentation. While the psychedelic yellow camouflage did cover most of the interesting bits and pieces on the prototypes, it’s safe to assume this rendering isn’t going to stray too far away from the truth.
Mechanically related to the equally new Peugeot 308 SW, the 2022 Astra Sports Tourer looks digitally elegant, and dare we say it might be a tiny bit cleaner than its French sibling. Both are being produced on the same EMP2 architecture, so we can easily expect the powertrains to remain the same.
Of course, since we are dealing with a station wagon, the cargo capacity is of utmost importance. And we can expect the Astra Sports Tourer to come well prepared in that department. Perhaps it will even one-up the French sibling with a little more space than inside the 308 SW, which grew from the hatchback’s 412 liters (14.5 cu. ft.) to no less than 608 liters (21.5 cu. ft.). After all, the Astra hatchback already comes with a little more (422 liters/14.9 cu. ft.).
The long-roof (and wheelbase) derivative was seen undergoing the usual array of tests earlier this month. And it wasn’t fully covered in the mind-bending camouflage attire. It seems the bean counters decided no one needs the wrap to envelop the entire car since the front-end design is already known.
No worries, because – unofficially – the rear doesn’t hide too many secrets anymore, either. That’s courtesy of the good folks over at Kolesa, who decided to try and imagine how the compact station wagon will look once it finally gets the official presentation. While the psychedelic yellow camouflage did cover most of the interesting bits and pieces on the prototypes, it’s safe to assume this rendering isn’t going to stray too far away from the truth.
Mechanically related to the equally new Peugeot 308 SW, the 2022 Astra Sports Tourer looks digitally elegant, and dare we say it might be a tiny bit cleaner than its French sibling. Both are being produced on the same EMP2 architecture, so we can easily expect the powertrains to remain the same.
Of course, since we are dealing with a station wagon, the cargo capacity is of utmost importance. And we can expect the Astra Sports Tourer to come well prepared in that department. Perhaps it will even one-up the French sibling with a little more space than inside the 308 SW, which grew from the hatchback’s 412 liters (14.5 cu. ft.) to no less than 608 liters (21.5 cu. ft.). After all, the Astra hatchback already comes with a little more (422 liters/14.9 cu. ft.).