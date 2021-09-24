2022 Opel Astra Sports Tourer Accurately Rendered Based on Revealing Spy Shots

More on this:

1 2022 Toyota Tundra Quickly Morphs Into Upcoming Sequoia With Expected Changes

2 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport Casually Goes for Rogue Overlanding Looks

3 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz 7-Seater Looks Ready to Spite Maverick and Bronco Sport Fans

4 2022 Mercedes C-Class All-Terrain Spied With Less Camo, a Render Was so Logical

5 This 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class CGI Depicts It Exactly Like a Shrunken S-Class