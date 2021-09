Ford F-150 Raptor 6x6 Gets Its Freak on With New Shoes, Looks Like an Overlanding Beast

6x6

Based on the Ford F-150 Raptor, which is already a badass truck, the Lone Star State tuner’s VelociRaptoris supposedly limited to 50 copies, and used to sell from almost $350,000 . That makes it untouchable to us mere mortals, though we definitely wouldn’t mind one.Sporting locking rear axles - that’s right, those extra wheels aren’t there for show-and-tell purposes only - upgraded suspension, custom bumpers on both ends, LED lights, and a few other features, it normally rides on 20-inch wheels shod in chunky rubber from Toyo.But not the example pictured in the gallery above, as that one rocks a set of Vossen Y-spoke alloys , named the HF6-4, which come in several paint finishes, and diameters ranging between 20 and 24 inches.With its new trekking shoes on, the VelociRaptor 6x6 looks like an off-road warrior, ready to take on pretty much anything Mother Nature has to throw at it. And with over 600 hp available from the massaged twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine, it certainly has the grunt to match the wild looks. Brembo brakes are available for the tuned F-150 Raptor, as well as trail lights.The tuner could give the cockpit a makeover too in return for even more Benjamins, and they have other ways to get more money out of you. But in the end, you will end up with a wild machine for which (almost) no slope is steep enough. Sadly, though, some of them will never get to experience the great outdoors, no matter how menacing they look.