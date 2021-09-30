Ford F-150 Raptor 6x6 Gets Its Freak on With New Shoes, Looks Like an Overlanding Beast

3 DJ Marshmello Looks Small on Top of His $350,000 Velociraptor 6x6

The tuner could give the cockpit a makeover too in return for even more Benjamins, and they have other ways to get more money out of you. But in the end, you will end up with a wild machine for which (almost) no slope is steep enough. Sadly, though, some of them will never get to experience the great outdoors, no matter how menacing they look. Based on the Ford F-150 Raptor, which is already a badass truck, the Lone Star State tuner’s VelociRaptoris supposedly limited to 50 copies, and used to sell from almost $350,000 . That makes it untouchable to us mere mortals, though we definitely wouldn’t mind one.Sporting locking rear axles - that’s right, those extra wheels aren’t there for show-and-tell purposes only - upgraded suspension, custom bumpers on both ends, LED lights, and a few other features, it normally rides on 20-inch wheels shod in chunky rubber from Toyo.But not the example pictured in the gallery above, as that one rocks a set of Vossen Y-spoke alloys , named the HF6-4, which come in several paint finishes, and diameters ranging between 20 and 24 inches.With its new trekking shoes on, the VelociRaptor 6x6 looks like an off-road warrior, ready to take on pretty much anything Mother Nature has to throw at it. And with over 600 hp available from the massaged twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine, it certainly has the grunt to match the wild looks. Brembo brakes are available for the tuned F-150 Raptor, as well as trail lights.The tuner could give the cockpit a makeover too in return for even more Benjamins, and they have other ways to get more money out of you. But in the end, you will end up with a wild machine for which (almost) no slope is steep enough. Sadly, though, some of them will never get to experience the great outdoors, no matter how menacing they look.