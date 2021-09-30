Ford’s Envisioned Delivery System Allows Carriers To Leave the Packages in Your Car

Wouldn’t it be great if you could order something online and let your car get the package for you? No more interrupting your work to answer the door or waiting for the delivery guy to show up. Ford wants to make that happen through its new delivery-to-vehicle option, which has just launched in the U.K. this month.
We’re not sure yet if this idea spells trouble or added convenience, which is why it's a good thing this is just a pilot project for now, still in the testing phase. The delivery-to-vehicle option is only available in certain areas in the U.K. for now, excluding multi-story car parks and gated parking areas. It can only be used by customers who have the FordPass app, for whom it comes at no extra cost.
Ford partnered with parcel delivery company Hermes U.K. for this pilot project, with the latter’s drivers being able to deliver packages directly to the customer’s car. When buyers place an order to a retailer that's part of the pilot, they will see the “delivery-to-vehicle” option in the app. Home delivery will also remain available.
If customers opt to have the package delivered to their vehicle, they have to provide the car’s location. Once the delivery driver gets within 164 ft (50 m) of the vehicle, he will scan the barcode on the package and create a one-time unlock token for the car.
The package will be deposited in the vehicle’s trunk, after which the car will be locked. All of the above can only happen if the customer grants permission through the FordPass app. As an additional safety measure, the car can also lock automatically within a set period, just in case the delivery guy fails to do it.
This delivery option only works if the car is located within a maximum of 984 ft (300 m) from the location provided by the customer. If the vehicle is located further than that, or the package is too big to fit in the car, the Hermes deliver will deliver the parcel to the customer’s home address.
If the pilot proves to be successful, Ford and Hermes U.K. plan to expand the service and increase the number of participants. They’re also thinking about adding new options such as collecting “returns” straight from the vehicle.
