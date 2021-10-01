2021 Ford F-150 Lariat Sport Easily Becomes a Lifted Storm Trooper Impersonator

Just like C8 Corvettes, Blue Oval’s fourteenth-generation F-150 is also starting to become a blank canvas for making it your own. And if one’s imagination doesn’t help, no worries, there are plenty of ideas floating around.
The latest example comes from Mitchell S. Watts, the host of the Town and Country TV channel on YouTube. He is the affable and knowledgeable social media interface of an Alabama-based Ford dealership. So, it’s the place to be for tips, tricks, insider info, fun stuff, and a little side marketing for Blue Oval products.
But we accept the occasional sales derailment because it gives us the occasion to check out some of the more interesting products they have on the lot. Besides, the choice is wide, as the Birmingham-based company has both a regular dealership and an aftermarket division.
And the latest novelty from TCcustoms comes in the form of yet another cool F-150 build. After previously playing the vintage card with the 2021 Ford F-150 Retro, they’re now looking to attract the attention of Star Wars enthusiasts. So, they recently set out to create a Storm Trooper F-150 tribute. It all started with a fairly “normal” Lariat that also came with the Sport package.
Well, because of all the bells and whistles, even before the aftermarket goodies, this example easily costs an arm and a leg – more precisely it all boiled down to a total of $69,280 (including $1,695 destination and delivery). Engine-wise, it’s the 400-hp 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost, which is almost as good as the Raptor (450 hp) and PowerBoost full hybrid (430 hp).
Now, although it may seem like it at first glance, we are not just dealing with an appearance package designed to achieve a black-and-white look akin to the famous Imperial footsoldiers. It does have all the tricks (like a glossy black grille and repainted white/black emblems all around), but it’s also one of their deepest makeovers to date.
As such, the wheel and tire package includes a cool set mix between 35-inch Nitto Tire Ridge Grappler tires and 20-inch XD wheels in glossy black machined with a gray tint. Those do well to attract attention towards the massive six-inch (15.2 cm) BDS lift kit with included Fox suspension elements – adjustable coilovers up front and a mono-leaf with assisting Fox shock absorber in the rear.
But we accept the occasional sales derailment because it gives us the occasion to check out some of the more interesting products they have on the lot. Besides, the choice is wide, as the Birmingham-based company has both a regular dealership and an aftermarket division.
And the latest novelty from TCcustoms comes in the form of yet another cool F-150 build. After previously playing the vintage card with the 2021 Ford F-150 Retro, they’re now looking to attract the attention of Star Wars enthusiasts. So, they recently set out to create a Storm Trooper F-150 tribute. It all started with a fairly “normal” Lariat that also came with the Sport package.
Well, because of all the bells and whistles, even before the aftermarket goodies, this example easily costs an arm and a leg – more precisely it all boiled down to a total of $69,280 (including $1,695 destination and delivery). Engine-wise, it’s the 400-hp 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost, which is almost as good as the Raptor (450 hp) and PowerBoost full hybrid (430 hp).
Now, although it may seem like it at first glance, we are not just dealing with an appearance package designed to achieve a black-and-white look akin to the famous Imperial footsoldiers. It does have all the tricks (like a glossy black grille and repainted white/black emblems all around), but it’s also one of their deepest makeovers to date.
As such, the wheel and tire package includes a cool set mix between 35-inch Nitto Tire Ridge Grappler tires and 20-inch XD wheels in glossy black machined with a gray tint. Those do well to attract attention towards the massive six-inch (15.2 cm) BDS lift kit with included Fox suspension elements – adjustable coilovers up front and a mono-leaf with assisting Fox shock absorber in the rear.