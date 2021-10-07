VPLP Design Seaffinity Revealed as Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trimaran of the Future

2021 Ford Bronco Recall Alert: Certain Models Feature Incorrectly Folded Airbags

On August 12th, an issue affecting the passenger airbag of the 2021 Ford Bronco was brought to the Dearborn-based automaker for review. Take a wild guess which supplier is to blame for this problem. If you said Takata, you’re half correct because Joyson Safety Systems was known as Key Safety Systems before the company purchased Takata three years ago. 44 photos



Airbag lots with these anomalies were quarantined even though JSS didn’t know the cause of the premature vent opening back in August 2021. Further review uncovered bags folded by one of the six associates assigned to the airbag fold operation. The associate in question reportedly introduced an extra fold operation when they were reassigned to this process.



Clearly not in accordance with the design intent, these passenger airbags could be improperly deployed in the event of a crash, therefore increasing the risk of passenger injury. Identified by part number M2DB-S044A74-AH, the passenger airbags were fitted to 553 examples of the Ford Bronco made from July 18th through August 17th at the Michigan Assembly Plant.



Thankfully for everyone, the Blue Oval isn’t aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to this condition. The replacement passenger airbags bear the M2DZ-78044A74-B part number, and known customers will be informed of the recall from November 15th through November 19th.



Download attachment: 2021 Ford Bronco passenger airbag recall (PDF)