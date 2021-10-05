2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Spied Towing, 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Also Spotted

Posted by Christian Schafer on Facebook, the featured clip brings the upcoming Bronco Raptor and Ranger Raptor together. Spied in Columbus, Ohio, the off-road models are both camouflaged like there’s no tomorrow.
In the Bronco’s case, we’re dealing with a four-door hardtop equipped with massive tires and a full-size spare. Already confirmed for the 2022 model year under the E5J body code, the Raptor will be offered with two equipment groups: 373A and 374A. The latter option will spruce things up with a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, and cruise control.
10-speaker audio and voice-activated satellite also have to be mentioned as part of the 374A equipment group, but we don’t know if 37-inch rubber is standard. The Xtreme Recon Package offered by Jeep is rocking 35-inch tires, which is why Ford may give buyers the choice between 35s and 37s.
A tow hitch will be available too, although it’s hard to estimate what kind of rating the Raptor will get. The 2021 model year Bronco, by comparison, can handle anything between 3,220 pounds (1,588 kilograms) for the four-door Badlands to 3,500 pounds (1,461 kilograms) for most other specifications.
If the Raptor does receive the 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 of the Explorer ST, then look forward to at least 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of torque channeled to all four wheels by the 10R60 automatic tranny, not the 10R80 box of the current-gen Ranger and F-150 pickup trucks.
Speaking of which, the next-generation Ranger could also make the switch from 10R80 to 10R60 to simplify production and reduce costs. The biggest difference between these gearboxes is the torque rating, as in 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) for the beefier unit and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) for the other.
Moving forward, the Ford Motor Company is going to sweeten the deal with a plug-in hybrid Bronco. The fuel-sipping powertrain may extend to the Ranger, and the additional weight will obviously affect towing capacity.
10-speaker audio and voice-activated satellite also have to be mentioned as part of the 374A equipment group, but we don’t know if 37-inch rubber is standard. The Xtreme Recon Package offered by Jeep is rocking 35-inch tires, which is why Ford may give buyers the choice between 35s and 37s.
A tow hitch will be available too, although it’s hard to estimate what kind of rating the Raptor will get. The 2021 model year Bronco, by comparison, can handle anything between 3,220 pounds (1,588 kilograms) for the four-door Badlands to 3,500 pounds (1,461 kilograms) for most other specifications.
If the Raptor does receive the 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 of the Explorer ST, then look forward to at least 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of torque channeled to all four wheels by the 10R60 automatic tranny, not the 10R80 box of the current-gen Ranger and F-150 pickup trucks.
Speaking of which, the next-generation Ranger could also make the switch from 10R80 to 10R60 to simplify production and reduce costs. The biggest difference between these gearboxes is the torque rating, as in 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) for the beefier unit and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) for the other.
Moving forward, the Ford Motor Company is going to sweeten the deal with a plug-in hybrid Bronco. The fuel-sipping powertrain may extend to the Ranger, and the additional weight will obviously affect towing capacity.
Double raptor testing spot from Columbus, OH. The fenders are huge on the bronco.Posted by Christian Schafer on Monday, October 4, 2021