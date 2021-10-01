Ford Bronco Facelift Reportedly Planned for the 2025 Model Year

The venerable Bronco is back after a 24-year absence, and Ford couldn’t have launched the off-road SUV any worse and at a worse time. From quality issues with the hardtop to the ongoing chip shortage, times are tough for the Dearborn-based automaker and prospective buyers alike.
Although the Blue Oval can’t build them fast enough, Ford Authority reports that a mid-cycle revamp is planned for the 2025 model year. Their sources may have a point because redesigns typically happen every three to four years. As to what kind of goodies await us, the cited publication doesn’t know any because anything can happen ‘til 2024 for the 2025 model year.
In the meantime, FoMoCo is replacing the original molded-in-color hardtops with redesigned units on already built vehicles. The company also gears up for the 2022 model year, including the long-awaited Raptor. Expected to feature the 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbocharged V6 from the Explorer ST, the dune-bashing leviathan with 37-inch tires will serve as the halo trim level.
Another newcomer is the Everglades, which carries order code 922A. Reportedly available only with four doors, the Everglades could get a high-rise intake (a.k.a. snorkel) on the front passenger’s A-pillar. The 2022 Bronco has been confirmed with two new exterior colors (Eruption Green and Hot Pepper Red), a roof rack for the four-door Sasquatch equipped with the hardtop, as well as a new front bumper known as the Capable Bumper.
The Wildtrak is going to drop the molded-in-color top for a soft top, and most importantly, Sasquatch-equipped models will be offered with a seven-speed manual as long as you’re fine with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost.
Pricing information on the 2022 Bronco still isn’t available because production is expected to start in the latter half of December, but nevertheless, it should be around the same range as the outgoing lineup. As a brief refresher, the base trim with two doors can be yours from $29,995, including the $1,495 freight charge, while the four-door kicks off at $34,695.
In the meantime, FoMoCo is replacing the original molded-in-color hardtops with redesigned units on already built vehicles. The company also gears up for the 2022 model year, including the long-awaited Raptor. Expected to feature the 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbocharged V6 from the Explorer ST, the dune-bashing leviathan with 37-inch tires will serve as the halo trim level.
Another newcomer is the Everglades, which carries order code 922A. Reportedly available only with four doors, the Everglades could get a high-rise intake (a.k.a. snorkel) on the front passenger’s A-pillar. The 2022 Bronco has been confirmed with two new exterior colors (Eruption Green and Hot Pepper Red), a roof rack for the four-door Sasquatch equipped with the hardtop, as well as a new front bumper known as the Capable Bumper.
The Wildtrak is going to drop the molded-in-color top for a soft top, and most importantly, Sasquatch-equipped models will be offered with a seven-speed manual as long as you’re fine with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost.
Pricing information on the 2022 Bronco still isn’t available because production is expected to start in the latter half of December, but nevertheless, it should be around the same range as the outgoing lineup. As a brief refresher, the base trim with two doors can be yours from $29,995, including the $1,495 freight charge, while the four-door kicks off at $34,695.