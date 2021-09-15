2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Confirmed by the CONCEPS Ordering System

Before the Ford Motor Company took the veils off the body-on-frame Bronco and the Bronco Sport crossover, everyone knew that a Raptor-like dune basher was in the offing. Formerly dubbed Warthog, the Raptor has been confirmed for the 2022 model year by the CONCEPS ordering system.
Bronco6G forum member monkeysdad says that Ford doesn’t use CONCEPS anymore for retail ordering, which is why the information on the performance-oriented variant is limited in details. Be that as it may, the cited source claims that he’s found two equipment groups: 373A and 374A.
The luxury-oriented equipment group includes cruise control, a heated steering wheel, as well as wireless charging for your Qi-standard mobile phone. Code Orange, a paint option that we already know from the F-150 Raptor, is a Raptor-exclusive color in the 2022 model year Bronco’s case.
E5J is the codename for the new body code of the Raptor, which is understandable thanks to various modifications to the driveline, suspension and tires. This body code didn’t exist for the 2021 MY as per monkeysdad.
Expected with a big-tire package in the guise of 37-inch rubber shoes, the Raptor with the 374A luxury equipment group is also rocking a 10-speaker audio system and voice-activated satellite navigation. As for the biggest question mark there is to the first-ever Raptor that doesn’t feature a bed, opinions are split on the powertrain.
The Blue Oval has ruled out V8 muscle in the Bronco, which is why the Coyote and Predator shouldn’t even be considered. In other words, the engine bay will feature a twin-turbocharged V6 with either 3.0 or 3.5 liters.
In the Explorer ST, the Nano – as Ford calls this motor – is flexing 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of torque. As for the 3.5-liter EcoBoost known as the D35 in the automaker’s vernacular, I have my doubts about it because the Bronco Raptor could overlap with the F-150 Raptor. The final culprits are the hybridized V6 engines in the Lincoln Aviator and F-150 Raptor, which are unlikely for this application. Be that as it may, look forward to a plug-in hybrid option for MY 2023 at the latest.
The luxury-oriented equipment group includes cruise control, a heated steering wheel, as well as wireless charging for your Qi-standard mobile phone. Code Orange, a paint option that we already know from the F-150 Raptor, is a Raptor-exclusive color in the 2022 model year Bronco’s case.
E5J is the codename for the new body code of the Raptor, which is understandable thanks to various modifications to the driveline, suspension and tires. This body code didn’t exist for the 2021 MY as per monkeysdad.
Expected with a big-tire package in the guise of 37-inch rubber shoes, the Raptor with the 374A luxury equipment group is also rocking a 10-speaker audio system and voice-activated satellite navigation. As for the biggest question mark there is to the first-ever Raptor that doesn’t feature a bed, opinions are split on the powertrain.
The Blue Oval has ruled out V8 muscle in the Bronco, which is why the Coyote and Predator shouldn’t even be considered. In other words, the engine bay will feature a twin-turbocharged V6 with either 3.0 or 3.5 liters.
In the Explorer ST, the Nano – as Ford calls this motor – is flexing 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of torque. As for the 3.5-liter EcoBoost known as the D35 in the automaker’s vernacular, I have my doubts about it because the Bronco Raptor could overlap with the F-150 Raptor. The final culprits are the hybridized V6 engines in the Lincoln Aviator and F-150 Raptor, which are unlikely for this application. Be that as it may, look forward to a plug-in hybrid option for MY 2023 at the latest.