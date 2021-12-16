BMW S54: The M3’s Last and Most Impressive Naturally Aspirated Straight-Six

4 1989 Batmobile Is Looking for a Dark Knight, Will You Be the One?

2 This Tumbler Replica Would Make Batman Jealous, Is Road Legal

1 Miniature Batmobile Can Drive Autonomously and Turn You Into a Programmer

More on this:

Sergio Galiano Checks Out a Crazy Real-Life 'Dawn of Justice' Batmobile

Who thought the craziest thing on the Internet today would be a Batmobile? Yes! Straight from the Dawn of Justice, Sergio Galiano of Supercar Blondie had a once-in-a-lifetime chance to review this outrageous 99% Batmobile replica. 7 photos



This crazy Batmobile comes with a fiberglass and carbon fiber body for weight reduction. It also comes with an angular body with crazy wings and air intakes. It is so high up you need a step just like on a truck to hop in.



It’s wide on the front and resembles a scorpion with its sting low. To run such a monstrous build, you need a capable motor. This Batmobile comes with a supercharged



The wheels are equally humongous and sit tall, each weighing about 500 kg or 1,102 lbs. If you think this build looks crazy at the front, you need to check out the back. It’s a combination of a farm input machine and a crazy rover from space with a flame thrower at the center.



Galiano loves the tiny taillights. He thinks it’s like a nice little combination of the biggest wheels you have ever seen in your life and a tiny little taillight. The exhaust at the back isn’t just for show, it’ll throw blue flames when revved to a certain point. It comes with some cool doors as well, like a reverse Lamborghini door solution.



In the interior there is a crazy selection of knobs and buttons. At the center, there is a normal-looking automatic gear selector from a base model 90s Civic. It never really crossed my mind Batman drives an automatic.



There’s a three-step method of turning this thing on, and it sounds fantastic! It also takes quite some time backing it out from the garage, which isn’t very ‘Batmany’ in my opinion.



Let's face it. You don’t see a Batmobile every day, not in your neighborhood, not even in Hollywood. While only a handful of people have had the chance to see the real-life Batmobile (not fictitious, but prop used in the film), Amires Batmobile is a bang-on replica of the real thing.This crazy Batmobile comes with a fiberglass and carbon fiber body for weight reduction. It also comes with an angular body with crazy wings and air intakes. It is so high up you need a step just like on a truck to hop in.It’s wide on the front and resembles a scorpion with its sting low. To run such a monstrous build, you need a capable motor. This Batmobile comes with a supercharged Ford Raptor engine that makes a little over 700 hp.The wheels are equally humongous and sit tall, each weighing about 500 kg or 1,102 lbs. If you think this build looks crazy at the front, you need to check out the back. It’s a combination of a farm input machine and a crazy rover from space with a flame thrower at the center.Galiano loves the tiny taillights. He thinks it’s like a nice little combination of the biggest wheels you have ever seen in your life and a tiny little taillight. The exhaust at the back isn’t just for show, it’ll throw blue flames when revved to a certain point. It comes with some cool doors as well, like a reverse Lamborghini door solution.In the interior there is a crazy selection of knobs and buttons. At the center, there is a normal-looking automatic gear selector from a base model 90s Civic. It never really crossed my mind Batman drives an automatic.There’s a three-step method of turning this thing on, and it sounds fantastic! It also takes quite some time backing it out from the garage, which isn’t very ‘Batmany’ in my opinion.