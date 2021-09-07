This Tumbler Replica Would Make Batman Jealous, Is Road Legal

Few movie cars are as instantly recognizable even to non-fans as the Batmobile is, throughout its many iterations. The Tumbler is one such Batmobile, a mighty, aggressive-looking, tank-like vehicle that shocks through imposing aesthetics and the massive weapons arsenal it carries.
Tumbler replicas are not exactly rare, despite the design challenges they pose. Still, seeing one as convincing as this one is not common. Hearing that it is street legal is even less so.
The Stradman (James Lucas Condon) and friend and fellow YouTuber Lambo Jesus (Alex) dropped in on Marc Irvin at his garage “in the middle of nowhere California.” Irvin is founder of a studio of robotics called RPM Productions Ilc, which has been making robots, vehicles and all manners of contraptions for big budget Hollywood movies.
In short, Irvin is just the guy to go to if you want to own your own Batmobile. Lambo Jesus commissioned the Tumbler replica a while back: in May this year, the chassis was done, but the body was still being built. Late last week, The Stradman and Lambo Jesus went to see the progress being made, and learned that the Tumbler was 85% complete. As expected, the visit was documented in the video you can also see at the bottom of the page.
The Tumbler is built from scratch, so everything on it is custom. It rides on massive swamper tires in the rear, and will have a flamethrower in the back, just like the movie Tumbler. Lambo Jesus says that, unlike the movie car, this one will have all the gadgets actually work and compares it to “a trained professional athlete” to the movie’s eighth-grader.
For now, access inside the cabin is done by climbing in through the window, but that will change when the roof will slide back on hinges. The windshield is not yet in place and visibility isn’t great because lateral and rear cameras still have to be put in, but that’s not keeping the duo from taking it out for two consecutive and equally thrilling rides. Despite its massive size, the Tumbler handles pretty well.
The replica comes with power windows and air-conditioning, hydraulic steering and automatic transmission, drift mode, auxiliary cooling, and all the necessary gauges. Over the steel frame is a fully metal body made of aluminum and steel panels, all of which will have to be removed soon to be sanded and painted matte black for the full Batmobile look. The final price tag of the build will be around $1 million, just in case you were thinking of getting one for yourself.
“It is SO over-engineered,” Lambo Jesus said a while back on his social media, when he first shared the news with his followers. It is also SO awesome, as the video shows.
The Stradman (James Lucas Condon) and friend and fellow YouTuber Lambo Jesus (Alex) dropped in on Marc Irvin at his garage “in the middle of nowhere California.” Irvin is founder of a studio of robotics called RPM Productions Ilc, which has been making robots, vehicles and all manners of contraptions for big budget Hollywood movies.
In short, Irvin is just the guy to go to if you want to own your own Batmobile. Lambo Jesus commissioned the Tumbler replica a while back: in May this year, the chassis was done, but the body was still being built. Late last week, The Stradman and Lambo Jesus went to see the progress being made, and learned that the Tumbler was 85% complete. As expected, the visit was documented in the video you can also see at the bottom of the page.
The Tumbler is built from scratch, so everything on it is custom. It rides on massive swamper tires in the rear, and will have a flamethrower in the back, just like the movie Tumbler. Lambo Jesus says that, unlike the movie car, this one will have all the gadgets actually work and compares it to “a trained professional athlete” to the movie’s eighth-grader.
For now, access inside the cabin is done by climbing in through the window, but that will change when the roof will slide back on hinges. The windshield is not yet in place and visibility isn’t great because lateral and rear cameras still have to be put in, but that’s not keeping the duo from taking it out for two consecutive and equally thrilling rides. Despite its massive size, the Tumbler handles pretty well.
The replica comes with power windows and air-conditioning, hydraulic steering and automatic transmission, drift mode, auxiliary cooling, and all the necessary gauges. Over the steel frame is a fully metal body made of aluminum and steel panels, all of which will have to be removed soon to be sanded and painted matte black for the full Batmobile look. The final price tag of the build will be around $1 million, just in case you were thinking of getting one for yourself.
“It is SO over-engineered,” Lambo Jesus said a while back on his social media, when he first shared the news with his followers. It is also SO awesome, as the video shows.